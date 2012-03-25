(Adds quotes, background)
SEOUL, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Sunday there was still time to resolve the Iranian nuclear
standoff with the West through diplomacy but that the window for
such a solution was closing.
Obama reiterated his position on Iran after talks with
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of a nuclear
security summit in Seoul.
"I believe there is a window of time to solve this
diplomatically but that window is closing," Obama told
reporters.
Tehran says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful, but
Israel and Western nations believe it is moving towards a
nuclear bomb that could change the regional balance of power.
Obama has pressed Israel to hold off on any attack on Iran's
nuclear sites to give sanctions and diplomacy time to work. But
he has said military action remains an option if all else fails.
Erdogan spoke to Obama of his planned visit to Iran before
the end of the month and said he would also talk to Iranian
leaders about the violence in Syria, an ally of Tehran, a senior
U.S. official said.
Iran and North Korea are not on the guest list or the agenda
for the Seoul summit, but their nuclear standoffs are dominating
talks on the sidelines of the conference that is ostensibly
focused on preventing nuclear terrorism.
Obama has spearheaded international efforts to isolate
Tehran, which include several rounds of sanctions, but it has
remained defiant on its nuclear programme, despite showing an
openness to possibly resuming long-suspended talks with world
powers.
