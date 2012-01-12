Jan 12 U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law on Dec. 31 a defense funding bill that imposes sanctions on financial institutions dealing with Iran's central bank.

The sanctions target both private and government-controlled banks, including central banks.

Under the law, the president can move to exempt institutions in a country that has significantly reduced its dealings with Iran and in situations where a waiver is in the U.S. national security interest or otherwise necessary for energy market stability.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is touring Asia to muster support for the sanctions on oil revenues flowing to Tehran, which Western governments say wants to develop the means to make nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for civilian uses, not weapons proliferation.

The following has been reaction of top Asian buyers:

JAPAN

Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Jan. 12 pledged to steadily reduce oil imports from Iran, 10 percent of Japan's total, in support of U.S. sanctions.

"As for the 10 percent share we would like to take action concretely to further reduce in a planned manner," Azumi said after a meeting with Geithner.

Japan's top government spokesman, Osamu Fujimura, later said the pledge by Azumi that the country will reduce oil imports from Iran is one of the many options Japan is considering.

Japan imported 312,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude in the first 11 months of 2011. The country's biggest refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said its major term contract for 2012 started in January.

But many other buyers have annual contracts ending in March. Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, another big buyer of Iranian crude, has said it has not started negotiations yet.

Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba toured Gulf Arab countries earlier in January, and asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to supply the country with more oil.

INDIA

India's government has told refiners to reduce Iranian oil imports and find alternatives as New Delhi may not seek a waiver that would protect buyers of Tehran's oil from the fresh sanctions, two industry sources said on Jan. 11.

A day later, Sudhir Bhargava, additional oil secretary, told reporters that the government's hasn't asked refiners to slow down Iranian purchases, adding the country was looking for alternative supplies and that an existing payment mechanism with Tehran was working.

India, Iran's second largest oil buyer after China, is already struggling to pay for the crude due to existing sanctions, and fresh U.S. measures aimed at isolating Iran over its nuclear programme will make payment even harder.

The South Asian country buys from Iran about 12 percent of its oil needs, or 350,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and worth $12 billion annually.

An Indian delegation will visit Tehran from Jan. 16-21 to explore alternative routes of payment to try to ensure supplies without breaching sanctions.

CHINA

China has so far not hinted of giving ground to U.S. demands to curb Iran's oil revenues.

Geithner met Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Wednesday. Wen starts a trip on Saturday to Saudi Arabia, the world's top producer and the only one with enough spare capacity to cover for Iranian supplies.

China reduced crude purchases from Iran in January and February, but sources at refiner Sinopec, which buys the bulk of the country's oil imports from Iran, said the fall was down to a dispute over 2012 contract terms rather than related to the sanctions.

China, which buys around 10 percent of Iran's crude exports, cut its January purchases by about 285,000 barrels per day, just over half of the total average daily amount it imported in 2011.

"February would be the same as January, with the same cut," said a Beijing-based senior crude trader who deals with Iranian oil.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea is seeking a waiver from toughened U.S. sanctions, as the north Asian nation plans to buy around 10 percent of its crude from Iran in 2012, up slightly from last year.

Refiners in the world's fifth-largest oil importer have struck annual deals to buy 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude, a little more than the 190,000 bpd in 2011, but are also keeping an eye out for potential replacements.

South Korea will meet with U.S. officials this quarter to lobby for an exemption to U.S. sanctions to enable it to continue buying and paying for Iran's oil.

"We are currently considering various measures to cope with the sanctions -- if we need to reduce Iranian oil imports, if so, how much? And if not, how we can deal with this matter," said a source at the Ministry of Knowledge Economy.

South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik is visiting Oman and the United Arab Emirates from Friday "to build stable energy supply bases," according to a statement from his office. (Compiled by Asia Energy Desk)