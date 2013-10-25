* Asian buyers snub discounted Iranian oil amid ample
supplies
* Shipments in Oct to plunge 30 pct on year to 719,000 bpd
* Loadings in Sept estimated at 966,800 bpd, down 20 pct on
yr
By Osamu Tsukimori and Manash Goswami
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Iran's oil sales in
October will fall to their lowest in months, according to
sources who track tanker loadings, indicating no early
petrodollar dividend for Iran despite its apparent willingness
to compromise on its disputed nuclear work.
The OPEC-member is reaching out to its mostly Asian oil
buyers to start clawing back the million barrels in market share
lost to rivals such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia since the U.S. and
EU slapped it last year with the toughest sanctions in decades.
But the buyers have been lukewarm to Iranian offers of
discounted oil. The Asian market is well supplied, with
shipments rising from Russia, West Africa and Latin America as
import demand in the West slows, and with other Middle Eastern
producers lowering prices to retain customers.
Keeping Iran oil imports at reduced levels will also make it
easier for China, India, Japan and South Korea - Tehran's top
clients - to win the sanction waivers the United States grants
every six months for progressively lower oil buys from Iran.
It is not clear how Washington would react if Iran oil
shipments began creeping up, and the importers are unlikely to
take chances, especially since U.S. officials have said easing
of the sanctions would take time despite the thaw in relations.
"Unless there are clear signals (on the easing of tensions),
I don't think there will be big change in imports," said a
Chinese industry source familiar with the situation. "As long as
the U.S. waiver is still there, no one can make a big move."
The U.S. and EU sanctions aimed at ending Iran's nuclear
programme have cut Iran's oil exports in half from pre-2012
levels and cost it billions of dollars a month in lost revenue.
The Middle Eastern nation's crude exports, excluding
condensate, are expected to fall nearly 30 percent from a year
earlier to 719,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, according
to the sources who track its tanker loading plans.
September loadings were estimated to have come in at 966,800
bpd, according to the sources.
EXPORTS PLUNGE
That means a plunge in the exports to near the 636,000 bpd
level touched in April, the smallest daily average in decades.
The details are based on preliminary loading plans for
October and may differ from the actual imports depending on
tanker schedules.
The sharp fall in October will be led by China, Iran's top
oil customer, which is expected to lift just 188,400 bpd, less
than half the average imports between January and September.
China's Iranian imports peaked at 555,200 bpd in 2011,
before the tougher sanctions were applied in 2012.
China likely lifted 311,060 bpd in September, nearly half of
what it did a year ago, the sources said, with those cargoes
mostly arriving this month.
Official Chinese customs data may run higher than the
loading schedules because it includes about 70,000 bpd of
condensate for the Dragon Aromatics petrochemical plant that
started up in July.
The Asian powerhouse needs to make steep cuts in Iranian oil
imports over the last quarter of 2013, as Reuters reported
earlier in the week, if it is to increase its chances of
renewing a U.S. waiver that is due for review in December.
China's daily imports through September are running about
1.4 percent higher than last year, but it may get some of the
cuts it needs due to refinery maintenance at two of Sinopec
Corp's refineries in the fourth quarter.
India would slash loadings 38 percent from a year earlier to
153,500 bpd in October, the sources said. Iran's second-biggest
oil consumer has slashed purchases 44 percent to 181,200 bpd in
January-August.
India may have lifted 227,500 bpd in September for October
arrivals, the sources said.
JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA
Japan may load 112,600 bpd of Iranian oil in October, the
sources said.
That would be the lowest since imports plunged to less than
10,000 bpd in April after refiners nearly halted shipments,
uncertain whether sovereign insurance for tankers carrying
Iranian oil would be extended beyond March.
Any decline in Japan's loadings would help lower its average
imports for the year. Japan has cut Iranian crude imports by
just 2 percent over January-August, to an average 187,860 bpd,
following a steep cut of 40 percent in 2012.
Japan's final September import figures are due on Oct. 31.
The world's third-largest oil consumer was expected to have
loaded 119,800 bpd in September.
"There's been some slight progress in U.S.-Iran talks, but
there's no knowing whether that would lead to the cancellation
of Iran sanctions," Yasushi Kimura, president of the Petroleum
Association of Japan, told reporters.
Kimura is also chairman of JX Holdings.
South Korean loadings are expected to fall about a third to
129,000 bpd in October. That's less than the average daily
import volumes of 136,000 bpd in the first nine months of 2013,
down 4 percent from a year earlier. It is expected to have
lifted 135,250 bpd of Iranian oil in September.
Taiwan may load 64,500 bpd of Iranian oil in October. It may
have taken none in September.
Turkey is expected to lift 70,900 bpd in October, sharply
lower than the 105,180 bpd it may have loaded in September.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Judy Hua and
Aizhu Chen in BEIJING, Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Simon Webb and Tom Hogue)