March 6 The United States has ramped up sanctions against Iran since the start of the year, banning financial institutions from dealing with its central bank, the main conduit for oil revenues, which has made doing business with Tehran very difficult.

Sanctions for non-petroleum transactions with the Iranian central bank went into effect on Feb. 29 and those for oil-related transactions start on June 28. Washington hopes they will force Iran to halt its nuclear programme, which Iran insists is for peaceful purposes.

The European Union has also implemented tougher measures against Iran, freezing the assets of its central bank and imposing an embargo on its crude and petroleum products from July 1.

Following are details on how Iran's four biggest oil customers -- China, India, Japan and South Korea -- stand on the sanctions and on their trade with Iran.

CHINA

China, Iran's largest trading partner and biggest oil customer, disapproves of the tougher Western sanctions and says Iran should be allowed to have an nuclear programme for civilian purposes. It is opposed to Tehran having a nuclear weapon.

Chinese refiners, however, have cut purchases of Iranian crude, not because of Western sanctions but due to a dispute over the terms of annual purchase contracts.

Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp. , will buy 10 percent to 20 percent less crude year-on-year from Iran under an annual contract for 2012, while Zhuhai Zhenrong and Chinaoil will keep their Iranian term purchases unchanged from last year.

Reuters calculates China will reduce its oil imports from Iran by about 14 percent this year.

INDIA

India's government publicly says it will not comply with the sanctions, but sources at state-run refineries say the government has instructed them to cut imports, and most will do so by at least 10 percent.

It is unclear whether the government is trying to maintain its political ties with Iran or simply wants to avoid the headache and expense of trying to find ways to pay for the oil.

India, which buys the most Iranian oil after China, was already struggling to pay for crude under previous sanctions.

India's biggest consumer of Iranian oil, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, plans to cut its annual import deal with Tehran by as much as 44 percent to 80,000 barrels per day in 2012/13.

Two other state refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Bharat Petroleum are also planning cuts.

The cuts would imply a reduction of more than 20 percent in India's total purchases of Iranian oil in the next fiscal year, according to Reuters' estimates.

India's largest shipping company was forced to cancel an Iranian crude shipment in February because its European insurers refused to provide coverage for the vessel on the grounds of tightening sanctions, industry sources said.

JAPAN

Japan and the United States are close to an agreement on cuts in Japanese imports of Iranian oil that will allow Tokyo to avoid U.S. sanctions, and may conclude a deal in March, Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba told Reuters.

Japan's Nikkei business daily reported last month that Japan could cut Iranian oil imports by a more-than-expected 20 percent in its drive to win a U.S. exemption from the sanctions. The Yomiuri newspaper said Tokyo would cut imports by 11 percent.

Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it has not received any instructions from the government on what to do with Iranian oil. Two other refiners had also heard nothing, industry sources said.

Purchases from Iran accounted for 8.8 percent of Japan's total oil imports in 2011, but Gemba noted that the imports had fallen about 16 percent in terms of barrels per day from the first half to the second half of last year.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea will decide by end-June how much it can reduce its imports of Iranian crude, and the cut will be based on how much oil it can get from other suppliers, a government official said.

South Korean news agency Yonhap had earlier reported that imports from Iran could be cut by between 15 and 20 percent, but the official denied the report, saying the government had yet to decide on a figure.

Refiners in the world's fifth-largest oil importer have struck annual deals to buy 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude, a little more than the 190,000 bpd in 2011, but are also keeping an eye out for potential replacements.

A team of South Korean officials held talks in Washington last month about reducing imports of Iranian crude, but it is unclear if they have struck any deals.

In 2011, South Korea imported 238,860 bpd of Iranian crude oil, up 20 percent from its 2010 imports. (Compiled by Randy Fabi in Singapore; editing by Miral Fahmy)