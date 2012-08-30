Aug 30 Iran's top crude oil buyers - China,
India, Japan and South Korea - have worked their way around a
European Union insurance ban that took effect July 1.
Insurance companies based in the EU are not allowed to
provide cover for ships that carry Iranian cargo.
The EU sanctions are aimed at the protection and indemnity
(P&I) clubs based in the EU, which dominate the marine insurance
industry. They follow a series of other sanctions that the U.S.
has put in place against Iran, including one against oil-related
transactions that took effect on June 28.
Washington and its allies hope that the measures force
Teheran to halt its nuclear programme, which they believe is
being used to develop weapons, a claim Iran denies.
Following are details on how Iran's four biggest oil
customers - who together, purchase more than half of Iran's oil
exports - are dealing with the sanctions.
CHINA
In July, China started using the vessels of the National
Iranian Tanker Co. (NITC) to deliver oil to its ports, shifting
responsibility for insurance to Tehran, sidestepping the EU ban.
So far, it has nominated full contract volumes of crude for
loading in August, just over 16 million barrels. While oil
imports have not returned to pre-crisis levels, there has been
an increase in crude purchases.
China's crude oil imports from Iran fell nearly a third in
July from an 11-month high in June.
As Iran's largest trading partner and biggest oil customer,
China still disapproves of the tougher Western sanctions and
says Iran should be allowed to have a nuclear programme for
civilian purposes. It is opposed to Iran having a nuclear
weapon.
INDIA
India's top oil buyer, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Ltd, bought 600,000 barrels of Oman oil through a
tender in August and is looking towards more tenders to make up
for a shortfall in Iranian supplies.
While the country has also received embargo waivers from the
United States, it has not resumed full trade with Tehran. The
country's state-run oil refineries have been given government
permission to continue purchasing oil from Iran on a CIF (Cost,
Insurance and Freight) basis.
State-insurers led by General Insurance Corp (GIC) have also
been allowed to provide up to $50 million in protection and
indemnity (P&I) cover for ship owners carrying Iranian oil. It
is a fraction of the typical $1 billion that is offered to very
large crude carriers (VLCC) carrying around 2 million barrels of
crude.
India is selectively allowing refiners to import oil using
Iran's ships and insurance cover. But Iran does not have enough
aframaxes to suit MRPL's needs and Indian shippers feel
insurance cover provided by local insurance firms is inadequate.
JAPAN
Japan is the only country to offer sovereign guarantees on
ships carrying Iranian crude. They government is offering cover
of up to $7.6 billion, close to the $10 billion usually offered
by EU-based insurers that dominate the marine industry.
Japan imported 126,726 barrels per day (bpd) in July, down
52.5 percent from the same month a year ago and down 23.1
percent from June, data from the ministry of finance showed.
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea has joined its Chinese counterparts by asking
Iran to deliver crude on Iranian tankers. This shifts the
responsibility for insurance to Tehran, sidestepping the EU ban.
This comes after Seoul previously said there would be no
imports because of the new restrictions.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy and Hyundai
Oilbank import Iranian crude. Asia's fourth-largest economy
imported 137,400 bpd in July, 42 percent lower than a year
earlier, data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed.
