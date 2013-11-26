* Refiner HPCL "actively considering" buying Iranian oil
* India, second-largest buyer from Iran, owes it $5.3 bln
* Payments may resume under Turkey's state-run Halkbank
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 India could step up crude
imports from Iran next month and start transferring billions of
dollars it owes for oil as early as next week, following a deal
between Tehran and six world powers to curb the Islamic
Republic's nuclear programme.
The agreement eases some of the sanctions on trade with Iran
that have slashed the OPEC member's exports by more than half
and cost it as much as $80 billion in lost oil sales since the
beginning of 2012, according to White House estimates.
Iran's biggest oil buyers - China, India, South Korea and
Japan - have all cut back sharply on purchases.
The deal, struck on Sunday, also suspends sanctions
provisions on insurance, which had left refiners that processed
Iranian oil without cover and resulted in India's imports
falling to below even the level permitted by sanctions.
The removal of the EU restrictions on insurance opens the
door for Indian refiners to increase imports to contract levels
without breaching sanctions that remain in place limiting Iran's
overall exports to around 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
"Till yesterday this crude was not under consideration
because of insurance hurdles, but now because of this recent
development ... Iranian crude has come into active consideration
of HPCL," B. K. Namdeo, head of refineries at state-run Indian
refiner HPCL, told Reuters.
For HPCL, that could mean an extra 50,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in December to March - about a quarter more than India's
daily average Iranian imports over the first nine months of
2013.
BANK TRANSFERS
The United States had tightened the noose further on Iran's
biggest revenue stream in February by asking its oil buyers to
stop transferring payments to Tehran and instead keep the money
in bank accounts in the currency of the importing country.
Effectively shut out of the global banking system, Iran has
been able to use that money only to buy goods and services from
the importing country and the cash in those accounts has quickly
built up.
The new agreement would let Iran receive about $4.2 billion
in oil money from accounts held abroad if it fulfils commitments
under the deal over the next six months. It is unclear how much
Iran will receive from each country.
A joint commission from Iran and the six powers is supposed
to decide which foreign banks can transfer the money to Tehran,
what currency they will use, and which Iranian banks will get
the cash, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.
The transfer of Iran's oil funds will likely be done by
banks that already have Iranian accounts, the official said.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer and owes Tehran about
$5.3 billion for oil shipments, according to government and
refining sources. Payments by Indian refiners to Iran could
resume through Turkey's state-run Halkbank, a route
used until February.
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) asked Indian
refiners in mid-October to settle some of their payments in
euros via Halkbank as soon as possible. Refiners are awaiting
the all-clear from the Indian government before transferring any
cash.
"Next week if it is possible, we will start making our
payments," said P.P. Upadhya, managing director of Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, one of the Indian
buyers of Iranian crude.
A government official also said payments would be expedited
once the payment mechanism via Turkey opens up.
"If that Halkbank route opens up ... rather than pushing
this to a later date, perhaps this money will go to the Iranians
sooner rather than later," said the official, who had direct
knowledge of the matter.
The transfer of funds may help the U.S. Treasury Department
more closely monitor how Iran plans to use the cash, the U.S.
official said.
"One of the things that we spend a lot of time doing is
looking at how the Iranians are trying to access this stranded
revenue, and heading them off at the pass," the official said.
"And I think the Iranians know if they continue to try to
continue to get access to any of this revenue in other fashions
(outside the agreement), that that's going to blow up the deal."
Banking and industry sources in South Korea and Japan said
they were awaiting details of the weekend agreement before they
could decide on how to transfer money to Iran.
South Korea has $5.56 billion stuck in bank accounts, with a
similar amount held up in Japan since the beginning of the year,
according to sources.
In China, Kunlun Bank, owned by China National Petroleum
Corp, holds the Iranian oil dues. Iran has previously
said China, its top oil buyer, owes it around $22 billion.
IRANIAN EXPORTS
The 1 million bpd ceiling on Iranian exports is sharply
below the pre-sanctions level of around 2.5 million bpd and
gives Iran very little room to boost sales. Its oil exports in
the first nine months of the year have averaged about 1.08
million bpd, according to Reuters data.
Of the total, China bought nearly half, followed by India
and Japan, which bought about 194,000 bpd each. South Korea
purchased 137,000 bpd, while Turkey took about 100,000 bpd.
HPCL's Namdeo said the refiner would resume crude imports if
Iran continued to offer current conditions. He did not
elaborate.
Industry sources have said Iran is offering free delivery,
which saves on freight rates of up to $1 a barrel, and a small
discount on the crude price.
India's shippers, meanwhile, would be keen to resume voyages
to Iran if they can now get full insurance, the Shipping
Corporation of India said in an email, adding it would ask New
Delhi to use Indian vessels.
Until now, buyers of Iranian oil had to show a continuous
reduction in purchases to qualify for a six-month waiver from
U.S. sanctions. The next review for most of the buyers is due
soon.
