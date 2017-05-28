RPT-COLUMN-Oil market flashes warning about stock levels in 2018: Kemp
LONDON, June 22 Oil traders have become increasingly doubtful that OPEC will manage to cut crude stocks down to the five-year average in 2018 and keep them there.
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
Invitation letters to submit proposals will be sent to 29 international companies, including Shell, Total , CNPC, Lukoil, Pertamina and OMV , Press TV reported.
The Azadegan field is located in southwest Iran near the border with Iraq. It has 37 billion barrels of oil, Petroleum Engineering and Development Company Managing Director Seyed Noureddin Shahnazizadeh told Mehr News agency this month. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh in Baghdad; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows