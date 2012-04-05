* First sign that China refiners may struggle to obtain
shipping
* China P&I covers 1,000 ships, members include Sinotrans,
COSCO
* China insurer seeks to join Group of International P&I
Clubs
(Adds further comment)
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, April 5 A major Chinese ship insurer
will halt cover for tankers carrying Iranian oil from July amid
tightening Western sanctions against OPEC's second largest
producer, two officials from the insurance provider told Reuters
on Thursday.
This is the first sign that refiners in China, Iran's top
crude buyer, may struggle to obtain the shipping and insurance
to keep importing from the Middle Eastern country. Iran's other
top customers -- India, Japan and South Korea -- are running
into similar problems, raising questions on how Tehran will be
able to continue to export the bulk of its oil.
With Western sanctions on the Islamic Republic increasing,
sources at the China P&I Club told Reuters on Thursday it did
not want to stand alone in the market, especially as insurers in
Japan and Europe plan to either limit or ban their own coverage
for tankers operating in Iran.
Crude oil prices are up nearly 14 percent since the start of
this year on concerns that Iranian supplies may be disrupted due
to Western sanctions. Brent crude traded above $123 a
barrel on Thursday.
The China P&I Club is a specialist marine insurer owned by
the Chinese shipping industry, whose members include major
Chinese shipping firms Sinotrans and COSCO Group
. It is the first Chinese maritime insurer
to confirm it will halt business with tankers operating in Iran.
"Many ship owners want to join our club and want our club to
cover this risk, but considering all these regulations from the
United States and the EU, I know the China P&I club will not do
that," said a Hong Kong-based official with the insurer, which
provides coverage to more than 1,000 vessels.
"The China P&I club will not take the risk. We have asked
our members not to go there; if they go there, they take their
own risk," the official added, who wished not to be named
because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Starting in July, European insurers and reinsurers will be
barred from indemnifying ships carrying Iranian crude and oil
products anywhere in the world, in line with sanctions on
Tehran.
"This is definitely going to bite and the big state owned
companies such as COSCO will have no choice but to go along with
it," a ship insurance source said. "At the same time, others
will need to find a plan B option and look to source alternative
cover if they can from commercial insurance players that are
still able to get around the restrictions."
Iran sells most of its 2.2 million barrels per day of oil
exports in Asia, where China, India, Japan and South Korea are
the four biggest buyers.
Growing pressure by the West has led some Iranian oil buyers
to cut imports, but the problem over obtaining maritime
insurance could altogether halt shipments to Asian customers.
Chinese imports from Iran are already down more than 21 percent
in the first two months of 2012 to around 395,000 barrels per
day compared to the same period last year.
FEW ALTERNATIVES
Along with Russia and the Middle East, China is one of the
few remaining alternatives for Asian ship owners to replace
European-based coverage. It is not clear if other Chinese ship
insurers also planned to follow China P&I Club and cut coverage.
"I really don't know what will happen," said a Beijing-based
Chinese industry official. "We are talking about $1 billion in
coverage (per tanker). No single insurance company can handle
that."
Protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs, owned by their
shipowner customers, were created to cover shipping companies
against personal injury or environmental clean-up claims,
dauntingly large costs for most commercial insurers.
The 13 biggest P&I clubs, mostly based in Europe or the
U.S., provide liability cover to 95 percent of the world's
tanker fleet. Industry sources say their withdrawal will make it
tough for ship owners who can still legally trade with Iran to
find sufficient alternative cover, with some suggesting
governments could step in to fill the gap.
"Western insurance companies, taking advantage of their
market dominance, have been raising insurance costs gradually
for ship owners," said a Chinese shipping executive.
"Now they say the don't want to provide cover to those
disputed regions. China should really make its own comprehensive
considerations (on this issue)."
An official with the China P&I club held out hope the
European Union would decide on a last-minute easing of the
sanctions. European nations are divided over the sanctions,
while oil refiners, insurers and tanker owners face lost
business opportunities with OPEC's second-largest producer.
"As far as I've seen with these new published sanctions, it
seems to us that there might be some room for compromise," said
a Beijing-based club official, who wished not to be named.
China P&I Club is not a member of the Group of International
P&I Clubs, an association of customer-owned ship insurers which
cover 95 percent of the world's tankers against pollution and
personal injury claims. The Chinese insurer has applied to join
the club and could be taking the action on Iranian coverage to
ensure it becomes a member, industry sources said.
The Japan P&I club, the only Asian-based member of the Group
of International P&I Clubs, said last month it would only be
able to provide a fraction of cover for tankers operating in
Iran.
"It's now non-life (insurers) and shippers who can tell us
how many cargoes we will be able to ship from Iran," said a
manager from a Japanese firm that buys Iranian crude, adding
that importing cargoes without insurance was unthinkable.
(Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen in Beijing, Risa Maeda in
Tokyo, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jonathan Saul in London;
editing by Ed Lane and Keiron Henderson)