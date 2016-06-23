* July condensate exports to fall 38 pct vs June
* South Korea switch to cheaper naphtha
* New splitters to drive demand for Iranian condensate
By Florence Tan and Osamu Tsukimori
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, June 23 Iran's condensate
exports in July are expected to fall to the lowest in five
months as major buyer South Korea scales back purchases of the
ultra-light oil, trade sources said on Thursday.
Robust demand for condensate, from South Korea in
particular, helped drive a recovery of Iranian oil exports to a
4-1/2-year high in June, although the volume is expected to dip
in July.
Loadings of Iranian condensate in June rose to about 408,000
barrels per day, the highest volume since sanctions on Iranian
oil exports were lifted in January.
For July, Iranian condensate exports are expected to fall by
38 percent to about 252,000 barrels per day (bpd), the sources
said citing loading data, as Asian refiners replace the
ultra-light oil with cheaper naphtha.
The volume destined for South Korea in July is expected to
fall by nearly two-thirds to 84,000 bpd from a record high in
the previous month, as key buyer SK Energy switched
to process cheaper naphtha, they said.
SK Energy declined to comment.
Condensate is processed at splitters to produce mainly
naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock.
Benchmark Singapore naphtha refinery margins NAF-SIN-CRK
from refining a barrel of Brent crude have already tumbled more
than 60 percent since the beginning of the year to around $53
per tonne on June 22.
Still, the start-up of new and existing splitters in Asia
and the Middle East is expected to drive demand for Iranian
condensate later in third quarter.
"There could be a rebound (in condensate prices) in
September because naphtha cracks are showing some signs of a
rebound," a trader with a North Asian firm said.
South Korea's Hyundai Chemical will also need to buy more
condensate from September onwards for its new splitter, which
could come into operation in October, he said.
The petrochemical joint venture between Hyundai Oilbank Co
and Lotte Chemical has already purchased
Qatari condensate and is in talks with the National Iranian Oil
Company for long-term supplies.
A planned restart of Singapore's Jurong Aromatics complex
and the commissioning of Qatar's new splitter could tighten
Qatari condensate supplies and drive demand for Iranian oil,
traders said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Osamu Tsukimori in
TOKYO, and Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Ed Davies)