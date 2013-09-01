DUBAI, Sept 1 Iran's new oil minister has
ordered the revision of energy project contracts to make them
more attractive to foreign investors, a National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) executive told oil ministry news service Shana.
Iran's long insistence on paying contractors with oil made
projects unattractive to foreign investors long before Western
sanctions made it almost impossible to work in the isolated
Islamic republic.
Tehran began offering more attractive production sharing
contracts (PSCs) to some Indian companies earlier this year in
the hope they would help revive its decaying energy sector.
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has ordered a wider review of
Iran's oil contracts because the buy-back deals are particularly
unsuitable for the enhanced oil recovery projects NIOC needs to
attract investors to revive its ageing oil fields.
"The petroleum minister has issued a specific order for
following up on reforming the structure of oil contracts in the
country in order to invite all well-known domestic and foreign
oil companies for maximizing national interests," NIOC's
planning director, Abdol-Mohammad Delparish, said.
"Currently, production sharing agreements are not the
priority in the petroleum industry and the focus is on other
types of contracts like buy-back," Shana quoted him as saying.
Delparish said Iranian oil officials were consulting with
foreign industry experts about how to make the contracts more
attractive for foreign investors.
Under Iran's buy-back system, contractors are supposed to
be paid in oil and gas from projects they develop with their own
capital but then have to hand back the project to Iranian
companies when completed and wait to be paid.
This system has kept oil majors like Italy's Eni
waiting for multi-million dollar payments for projects they
completed decades ago, while sanctions make it still more
difficult to get the oil from Iran.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Paul Tait)