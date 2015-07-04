DUBAI, July 4 Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh
will soon present a long-awaited template for new international
oil contracts to the government, as foreign companies watch for
a nuclear deal that could allow them into a major untapped
market.
Iran is in the final stages of negotiations with world
powers on its disputed nuclear programme. A deal could remove
international sanctions within months, opening one of the
world's top energy producers to foreign investment.
"The oil minister will soon lay out the new model for Iran's
international oil contracts to the council of ministers," Mehdi
Hosseini, head of Iran's Oil Contracts Revision Committee, was
quoted as saying by the official energy news agency Shana.
The new contracts will integrate exploration, production and
development processes, encourage foreign companies to invest in
high-risk areas, and promote technology transfer and financial
transparency, Shana reported.
Reuters reported in February that Iran had sweetened the
terms of its international oil contracts to draw much-needed
foreign investment to a sector that has stagnated since it was
targeted with a new round of sanctions in 2012.
Since then, international oil and trading companies
including Shell and Glencore have sent
delegations to Tehran, laying the groundwork for possible
investments if and when sanctions are lifted.
The new contract format is expected to be formally announced
at a conference in London in November.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)