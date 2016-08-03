(Adds details, background)
DUBAI Aug 3 Iran's cabinet approved on
Wednesday an amended draft for the country's new oil and gas
contracts, Iranian official media reported.
"The draft of the general conditions, structure and patterns
of the upstream petroleum and gas contracts which included more
than 150 minor and major changes ... was given final approval in
today's cabinet meeting," the Iranian oil ministry's news
agency, SHANA, said.
The launch of the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) has been
postponed several times as hardline rivals of pragmatist
President Hassan Rouhani resisted any deal that could end the
buy-back system, under which foreign firms were banned from
owning stakes in Iranian companies.
Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,
said last month that no new oil and gas contracts for
international companies would be awarded without necessary
reforms.
The Islamic Republic is ramping up oil production and
reclaiming market share after the lifting of Western sanctions
in January.
However, oil majors have said they would go back to Iran
only if it made major changes to the buy-back contracts of the
1990s, which companies such as France's Total said
made them no money or even incurred losses.
SHANA said the approved amendments stipulate that contracts
should clearly mention the rights, commitments and
responsibilities of all parties in areas such as accounting and
auditing, method of financial payment or repayment, technical
inspection and maintenance.
The contracts should also include details on production
measurement methods, human resources training, health, safety
and environment, imports and exports, insurance, terms of
contract termination, force majeure and dispute settlements.
Iran's oil ministry was tasked with approving an overview of
the contracts including the agreed price, duration and other
general conditions, SHANA said.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Louise Heavens)