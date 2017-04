(Adds imports by Asian buyers over first four months of 2013) June 6 Iran is struggling to find buyers for its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western sanctions choke off trade with OPEC's second-largest producer. Here are imports as reported by China, South Korea and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on data from trade sources. Also given are annual term crude contract volumes that Iran has agreed with its major buyers. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day. Asia's buying of Iran crude in first four months of 2013 2013 2012 Jan-Apr Jan-Apr Pct Change China 400 360 +11 Japan 186 279 -33 India 217 405 -46 South Korea 151 209 -28 Asia's buying of Iran crude in 2012 2012 2011 Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Pct change China 438 555 -21 Japan 189 313 -40 India 315 321 -1.7 South Korea 153 239 -36 Total: 1,096 1,428 -23 Iran's term contracts with top Asian buyers CUSTOMER VOLUME 2012 2011 CHINA Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240 Unipec 230 270 Chinaoil 8 8 JAPAN JX Nippon Oil 83 93 Showa Shell NA 100 Toyota Tsusho 45 50 Cosmo Oil 20 40 Mitsubishi Corp 18 20 Idemitsu Kosan 7 8 Marubeni NA 10 Mitsui & Co 0 10 INDIA MRPL NA 142 Essar Oil 100 100 HPCL 60 70 BPCL 10 20 IOC NA 30 S KOREA SK Energy 130 120 Hyundai Oilbank 70 70 Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa: (in thousands barrels/day based on industry and Reuters estimates) Customer Country H2'2012 Jan-Dec 2011 Tupras Turkey 124 200 South Africa 0 100 (Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)