(Adds imports by Asian buyers for the first 10 months of 2013)
Nov 28 Iran and six world powers clinched a deal
to curb the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for initial
sanctions relief, signalling the start of a game-changing
rapprochement that would reduce the risk of a wider Middle East
war.
The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity and
suspends some sanctions by the West, but caps exports from the
country at the current level of about 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) for the next six months.
Here are imports as reported by China, South Korea and
Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on data
from trade sources.
Also given are 2011 and 2012 term crude contract volumes
that Iran had agreed with its major buyers and oil exports to
Turkey. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day.
Asia's buying of Iran crude in first nine months of 2013
2013 2012
Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Pct Change
China 410 424.4 -3.3
Japan* 194.9 191.2 +2
India 193.9 328.4 -41
South Korea 132.6 146 -9.2
*(Japan's numbers are for Jan-Sep)
Asia's buying of Iran crude in 2012
2012 2011
Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Pct change
China 438 555 -21
Japan 189 313 -40
India 315 321 -1.7
South Korea 153 239 -36
Total: 1,096 1,428 -23
Iran's term contracts with top Asian buyers
CUSTOMER VOLUME
2012 2011
CHINA
Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240
Unipec 230 270
Chinaoil 8 8
JAPAN
JX Nippon Oil 83 93
Showa Shell NA 100
Toyota Tsusho 45 50
Cosmo Oil 20 40
Mitsubishi Corp 18 20
Idemitsu Kosan 7 8
Marubeni NA 10
Mitsui & Co 0 10
INDIA
MRPL NA 142
Essar Oil 100 100
HPCL 60 70
BPCL 10 20
IOC NA 30
S KOREA
SK Energy 130 120
Hyundai Oilbank 70 70
Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa:
(in thousands barrels/day based on industry and Reuters estimates)
Customer Country 2013 H2'2012 2011
Tupras Turkey 100 124 200
South Africa 0 100
(Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)