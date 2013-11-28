(Adds imports by Asian buyers for the first 10 months of 2013) Nov 28 Iran and six world powers clinched a deal to curb the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for initial sanctions relief, signalling the start of a game-changing rapprochement that would reduce the risk of a wider Middle East war. The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity and suspends some sanctions by the West, but caps exports from the country at the current level of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the next six months. Here are imports as reported by China, South Korea and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on data from trade sources. Also given are 2011 and 2012 term crude contract volumes that Iran had agreed with its major buyers and oil exports to Turkey. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day. Asia's buying of Iran crude in first nine months of 2013 2013 2012 Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Pct Change China 410 424.4 -3.3 Japan* 194.9 191.2 +2 India 193.9 328.4 -41 South Korea 132.6 146 -9.2 *(Japan's numbers are for Jan-Sep) Asia's buying of Iran crude in 2012 2012 2011 Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Pct change China 438 555 -21 Japan 189 313 -40 India 315 321 -1.7 South Korea 153 239 -36 Total: 1,096 1,428 -23 Iran's term contracts with top Asian buyers CUSTOMER VOLUME 2012 2011 CHINA Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240 Unipec 230 270 Chinaoil 8 8 JAPAN JX Nippon Oil 83 93 Showa Shell NA 100 Toyota Tsusho 45 50 Cosmo Oil 20 40 Mitsubishi Corp 18 20 Idemitsu Kosan 7 8 Marubeni NA 10 Mitsui & Co 0 10 INDIA MRPL NA 142 Essar Oil 100 100 HPCL 60 70 BPCL 10 20 IOC NA 30 S KOREA SK Energy 130 120 Hyundai Oilbank 70 70 Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa: (in thousands barrels/day based on industry and Reuters estimates) Customer Country 2013 H2'2012 2011 Tupras Turkey 100 124 200 South Africa 0 100 (Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)