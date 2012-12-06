(Updates with latest figures for Asian buyers) Dec 6 Iran is struggling to find buyers for its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western sanctions choke off trade with OPEC's second-largest producer. The following are imports as reported by China, South Korea and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on data from trade sources. Also given are annual term crude contract volumes that Iran has agreed with its major buyers. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day. Asia's buying of Iran crude so far this year: 2012 2011 Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Pct change China 426 549 -22 Japan 188 320 -41 India 328 307 7.1 South Korea 148 243 -39 Total: 1,090 1,419 -23 Iran's Oil Exports to Asia CUSTOMER VOLUME 2012 2011 CHINA Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240 Unipec 230 270 Chinaoil 8 8 JAPAN Showa Shell NA 100 JX 80 90 Toyota Tsusho 45 50 Cosmo Oil About 30 40 Mitsubishi -- 15 Idemitsu Kosan NA 07 Kanematsu -- -- Mitsui -- 10 Marubeni NA 10 Itochu -- - INDIA MRPL NA 142 Essar Oil 100 100 HPCL 60 70 BPCL 10 20 IOC NA 30 S KOREA SK Energy 130 120 Hyundai Oilbank 70 70 NOTES: CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong cut imports from Iran by nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after settling the differences. The cut in the first quarter would mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread over the full year. The figures in the annual table are based on a cut of about 14 percent for both. Imports fell 23.2 percent in October from a year earlier, with traders citing delivery delays by Iranian tankers, but were up 19.3 percent on the month. JAPAN: Imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July for the first time since 1981, according to trade ministry data, which the oil industry takes as a benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers. Shipments in October fell 40 percent from a year ago to 186,949 bpd. INDIA: Has allowed state refiners to import Iranian oil, with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1, keeping imports flowing after European sanctions hit insurance for the cargoes. It is also providing limited insurance cover for local tankers to ship Iranian oil. Iran's second-biggest client after China shipped in 14 percent more oil in October from a month ago at about 366,400 bpd. SOUTH KOREA: Became the first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to the EU ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. It imported no crude oil from Iran in August, and imports in October were near the full annual contract volumes of about 200,000 bpd. Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa: Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and Reuters estimates: Customer Country H2'2012 Jan-Dec 2011 Tupras Turkey 124 200 South Africa 0 100 TURKEY: Imports have been very volatile in the past months with July being as low as 48,000 bpd but August as high as 200,000 bpd. Turkey effectively remains the only country still buying oil from Iran in Europe. All other major buyers of Iranian oil in Europe in 2011 and early 2012 have stopped purchases to comply with sanctions. They include France's Total, Royal Dutch/Shell, Greece's Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil, Spain's Cepsa and Repsol, Italy's ERG, Iplom, Saras and ENI. ENI was exempted from sanctions and is still allowed to buy oil to recoup its debt but sources say it decided against doing so until it can clarify the situation with shipping insurance. SOUTH AFRICA: Imported no crude oil from Iran in July in a sign Pretoria is avoiding shipments until it can be certain to avoid sanctions. In May, imports from Iran stood at 67,000 bpd but since June Africa's biggest economy has replaced shipments with crude from other suppliers, such as Saudi Arabia. (Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)