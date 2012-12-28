(Updates with latest figures)
Dec 28 Iran is struggling to find buyers for its
crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western
sanctions choke off trade with OPEC's second-largest producer.
The following are imports as reported by China, South Korea
and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on
data from trade sources.
Also given are annual term crude contract volumes that Iran
has agreed with its major buyers.
Volumes are in thousand barrels per day.
Asia's buying of Iran crude so far this year:
2012 2011
Jan-Nov Jan-Nov Pct change
China 423 552 -23
Japan 187 312 -40
India 319 315 1.3
South Korea 151 247 -39
Total: 1,080 1,426 -24
Iran's Oil Exports to Asia
CUSTOMER VOLUME
2012 2011
CHINA
Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240
Unipec 230 270
Chinaoil 8 8
JAPAN
JX Nippon Oil 83 93
Showa Shell NA 100
Toyota Tsusho 45 50
Cosmo Oil 20 40
Mitsubishi Corp 18 20
Idemitsu Kosan 7 8
Marubeni NA 10
Mitsui & Co 0 10
INDIA
MRPL NA 142
Essar Oil 100 100
HPCL 60 70
BPCL 10 20
IOC NA 30
S KOREA
SK Energy 130 120
Hyundai Oilbank 70 70
NOTES:
CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong cut imports from Iran by
nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of
differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April
Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after
settling the differences. The cut in the first quarter would
mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread over the full
year. The figures in the annual table are based on a cut of
about 14 percent for both.
Imports from Iran fell 31 percent in November from a year
earlier to 427,720 bpd and were down 6.3 percent on the month.
JAPAN: Imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July for
the first time since 1981, according to trade ministry data,
which the oil industry takes as a benchmark because it tracks
the actual import status of oil tankers. Shipments in November
fell 20 percent from a year ago to 182,078 bpd.
INDIA: State refiners were allowed to import Iranian oil,
with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1,
keeping imports flowing after European sanctions hit insurance
for the cargoes. It is also providing limited insurance cover
for local tankers to ship Iranian oil. Imports by Iran's
second-biggest client after China fell 17 percent in the first
eight months of the contract year, with November shipments down
40 percent from a month ago.
SOUTH KOREA: The country became the first major Asian
consumer of Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to
the EU ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. It imported
no crude oil from Iran in August, and shipments in November were
195,700 bpd, down 29.8 percent on the year.
Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa:
Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and
Reuters estimates:
Customer Country H2'2012 Jan-Dec 2011
Tupras Turkey 124 200
South Africa 0 100
TURKEY: Imports have been very volatile in the past months
with July being as low as 48,000 bpd but August as high as
200,000 bpd. Turkey effectively remains the only country still
buying oil from Iran in Europe.
All other major buyers of Iranian oil in Europe in 2011 and
early 2012 have stopped purchases to comply with sanctions.
They include France's Total, Royal Dutch/Shell, Greece's
Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil, Spain's Cepsa and Repsol,
Italy's ERG, Iplom, Saras and ENI. ENI was exempted from
sanctions and is still allowed to buy oil to recoup its debt but
sources say it decided against doing so until it can clarify the
situation with shipping insurance.
SOUTH AFRICA: The country imported no crude oil from Iran in
July in a sign Pretoria is avoiding shipments until it can be
certain to avoid sanctions. In May, imports from Iran stood at
67,000 bpd but since June Africa's biggest economy has replaced
shipments with crude from other suppliers, such as Saudi Arabia.
(Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)