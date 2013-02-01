(Updates with latest figures) Feb 1 Iran is struggling to find buyers for its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western sanctions choke off trade with OPEC's second-largest producer. Here are imports as reported by China, South Korea and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on data from trade sources. Also given are annual term crude contract volumes that Iran has agreed with its major buyers. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day. Asia's buying of Iran crude in 2012: 2012 2011 Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Pct change China 438 555 -21 Japan 189 313 -40 India 315 321 -1.7 South Korea 153 239 -36 Total: 1,096 1,428 -23 Iran's term contracts with top Asian buyers: CUSTOMER VOLUME 2012 2011 CHINA Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240 Unipec 230 270 Chinaoil 8 8 JAPAN JX Nippon Oil 83 93 Showa Shell NA 100 Toyota Tsusho 45 50 Cosmo Oil 20 40 Mitsubishi Corp 18 20 Idemitsu Kosan 7 8 Marubeni NA 10 Mitsui & Co 0 10 INDIA MRPL NA 142 Essar Oil 100 100 HPCL 60 70 BPCL 10 20 IOC NA 30 S KOREA SK Energy 130 120 Hyundai Oilbank 70 70 NOTES: CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong cut imports from Iran by nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after settling the differences. The cut in the first quarter would mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread over the full year. The figures in the annual table are based on a cut of about 14 percent for both. December crude oil imports from Iran rose to their second highest daily level in 2012, to about 593,390 barrels per day (bpd). JAPAN: Imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July for the first time since 1981, according to trade ministry data, which the oil industry takes as a benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers. Shipments in December declined 37 percent to 209,213 bpd. INDIA: State refiners were allowed to import Iranian oil, with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1, keeping imports flowing after European sanctions hit insurance for the cargoes. It is also providing limited insurance cover for local tankers to ship Iranian oil. Imports by Iran's second-biggest client after China fell 19 percent in the first nine months of the contract year, with December shipments up 29 percent from a month ago. SOUTH KOREA: The country became the first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to the EU ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. It imported no crude oil from Iran in August, and shipments in December were 184,645 bpd, up 24.8 percent on the year. Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa: Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and Reuters estimates: Customer Country H2'2012 Jan-Dec 2011 Tupras Turkey 124 200 South Africa 0 100 TURKEY: Imports have been very volatile in the past months with July being as low as 48,000 bpd but August as high as 200,000 bpd. Turkey effectively remains the only country still buying oil from Iran in Europe. All other major buyers of Iranian oil in Europe in 2011 and early 2012 have stopped purchases to comply with sanctions. They include France's Total, Royal Dutch/Shell, Greece's Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil, Spain's Cepsa and Repsol, Italy's ERG, Iplom, Saras and ENI. ENI was exempted from sanctions and is still allowed to buy oil to recoup its debt but sources say it decided against doing so until it can clarify the situation with shipping insurance. SOUTH AFRICA: The country imported no crude oil from Iran in July in a sign Pretoria is avoiding shipments until it can be certain to avoid sanctions. In May, imports from Iran stood at 67,000 bpd but since June Africa's biggest economy has replaced shipments with crude from other suppliers, such as Saudi Arabia. (Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)