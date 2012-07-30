July 30 Iran is struggling to find buyers for its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western sanctions choke off business with OPEC's second-largest producer. The following are imports as reported by China, South Korea and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on data from trade sources. Also detailed are annual term crude contract volumes that Iran has agreed with its major buyers. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day. Asia's buying of Iran crude so far this year: ================ 2012 2011 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Pct change China 430 543 -21 Japan 228 341 -33 India 368 354 4.0 South Korea 190 230 -17 Total: 1,216 1,468 -17 Iran's Oil Exports to Asia CUSTOMER VOLUME 2012 2011 CHINA Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240 Unipec 230 270 Chinaoil 8 8 JAPAN Showa Shell NA 100 JX 80 90 Toyota Tsusho 45 50 Cosmo Oil About 30 40 Mitsubishi -- 15 Idemitsu Kosan NA 07 Kanematsu -- -- Mitsui -- 10 Marubeni NA 10 Itochu -- - INDIA MRPL NA 142 Essar Oil 100 100 HPCL 60 70 BPCL 10 20 IOC NA 30 S KOREA SK Energy 130 120 Hyundai Oilbank 70 70 NOTES: CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong slashed imports from Iran by nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after settling the difference. The cut in imports in the first quarter would mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread over the full year. The figures in the annual table are based on a cut of about 14 percent for both. China's crude oil imports from Iran rose to their highest in nearly a year in June despite tough Western sanctions targeting Iran's oil shipments. JAPAN: Will not import any Iranian crude in July as buyers held back to avoid any risk of running foul of EU sanctions targeting insurance. Imports in June rose 60.5 percent from the previous month as refiners ramped up loadings before the sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. INDIA: Has allowed state refiners to import Iranian oil, with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1, keeping purchases of over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) flowing after European sanctions hit insurance for the cargoes. Imports fell 18.2 percent in June from a year earlier in a third straight monthly decline. SOUTH KOREA: Became the first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to a European Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. South Korea imported just over 176,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude oil in June, down about a quarter from a year ago. Iran's Oil Exports to Europe: Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and Reuters estimates: Customer Country Volume 2012 Volume 2011 Tupras Turkey 200 200 Total France 0 100 Shell UK/NL 30 100 Hellenic Greece 30 80 Cepsa Spain 50 70 Motor Oil Greece 0 60 Repsol Spain 15 30 ERG Italy 30 30 Iplom Italy 30 30 ENI Italy 20 20 Saras Italy 20 20 TOTAL 425 740 (Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)