July 30 Iran is struggling to find buyers for
its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western
sanctions choke off business with OPEC's second-largest
producer.
The following are imports as reported by China, South Korea
and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on
data from trade sources.
Also detailed are annual term crude contract volumes that
Iran has agreed with its major buyers.
Volumes are in thousand barrels per day.
Asia's buying of Iran crude so far this year:
================
2012 2011
Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Pct change
China 430 543 -21
Japan 228 341 -33
India 368 354 4.0
South Korea 190 230 -17
Total: 1,216 1,468 -17
Iran's Oil Exports to Asia
CUSTOMER VOLUME
2012 2011
CHINA
Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240
Unipec 230 270
Chinaoil 8 8
JAPAN
Showa Shell NA 100
JX 80 90
Toyota Tsusho 45 50
Cosmo Oil About 30 40
Mitsubishi -- 15
Idemitsu Kosan NA 07
Kanematsu -- --
Mitsui -- 10
Marubeni NA 10
Itochu -- -
INDIA
MRPL NA 142
Essar Oil 100 100
HPCL 60 70
BPCL 10 20
IOC NA 30
S KOREA
SK Energy 130 120
Hyundai Oilbank 70 70
NOTES:
CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong slashed imports from Iran
by nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of
differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April
Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after
settling the difference. The cut in imports in the first quarter
would mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread over the
full year. The figures in the annual table are based on a cut of
about 14 percent for both.
China's crude oil imports from Iran rose to their highest in
nearly a year in June despite tough Western sanctions targeting
Iran's oil shipments.
JAPAN: Will not import any Iranian crude in July as buyers
held back to avoid any risk of running foul of EU sanctions
targeting insurance. Imports in June rose 60.5 percent from the
previous month as refiners ramped up loadings before the
sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.
INDIA: Has allowed state refiners to import Iranian oil,
with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1,
keeping purchases of over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) flowing
after European sanctions hit insurance for the cargoes. Imports
fell 18.2 percent in June from a year earlier in a third
straight monthly decline.
SOUTH KOREA: Became the first major Asian consumer of
Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to a European
Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. South Korea
imported just over 176,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude oil
in June, down about a quarter from a year ago.
Iran's Oil Exports to Europe:
Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and
Reuters estimates:
Customer Country Volume 2012 Volume 2011
Tupras Turkey 200 200
Total France 0 100
Shell UK/NL 30 100
Hellenic Greece 30 80
Cepsa Spain 50 70
Motor Oil Greece 0 60
Repsol Spain 15 30
ERG Italy 30 30
Iplom Italy 30 30
ENI Italy 20 20
Saras Italy 20 20
TOTAL 425 740
(Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)