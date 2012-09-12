Sept 12 Iran is struggling to find buyers for
its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western
sanctions choke off business with OPEC's second-largest
producer.
The following are imports as reported by China, South Korea
and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on
data from trade sources.
Also detailed are annual term crude contract volumes that
Iran has agreed with its major buyers.
Volumes are in thousand barrels per day.
Asia's buying of Iran crude so far this year:
================
2012 2011
Jan-Jul Jan-Jul Pct change
China 434 559 -22
Japan 205 335 -39
India 344 352 -2.2
South Korea 182 231 -21
Total: 1,165 1,477 -21
Iran's Oil Exports to Asia
CUSTOMER VOLUME
2012 2011
CHINA
Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240
Unipec 230 270
Chinaoil 8 8
JAPAN
Showa Shell NA 100
JX 80 90
Toyota Tsusho 45 50
Cosmo Oil About 30 40
Mitsubishi -- 15
Idemitsu Kosan NA 07
Kanematsu -- --
Mitsui -- 10
Marubeni NA 10
Itochu -- -
INDIA
MRPL NA 142
Essar Oil 100 100
HPCL 60 70
BPCL 10 20
IOC NA 30
S KOREA
SK Energy 130 120
Hyundai Oilbank 70 70
NOTES:
CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong slashed imports from Iran
by nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of
differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April
Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after
settling the difference. The cut in imports in the first quarter
would mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread over the
full year. The figures in the annual table are based on a cut of
about 14 percent for both.
China's crude imports from Iran fell 28 percent in July from
an 11-month high in June, and were down 30 percent from a year
earlier.
JAPAN: Imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July for
the first time since 1981, trade ministry data showed on Aug.
31. The trade ministry data differed from customs-cleared
figures issued a day earlier showing Japan imported 126,726 bpd
from Iran, down 52.5 percent from a year ago. The oil industry
takes the METI data as a benchmark because it tracks the actual
import status of oil tankers.
INDIA: Has allowed state refiners to import Iranian oil,
with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1,
keeping imports flowing after European sanctions hit insurance
for the cargoes. It is also providing limited insurance cover
for local tankers to ship Iranian oil.
SOUTH KOREA: Became the first major Asian consumer of
Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to a European
Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. But Asia's
fourth-largest economy imported 137,400 bpd of Iranian crude in
July, 42 percent lower than a year earlier. That was essentially
on account of shipment delays in June that reflected in the July
numbers.
Iran's Oil Exports to Europe:
Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and
Reuters estimates:
Customer Country Volume 2012 Volume 2011
Tupras Turkey 200 200
Total France 0 100
Shell UK/NL 30 100
Hellenic Greece 30 80
Cepsa Spain 50 70
Motor Oil Greece 0 60
Repsol Spain 15 30
ERG Italy 30 30
Iplom Italy 30 30
ENI Italy 20 20
Saras Italy 20 20
TOTAL 425 740
(Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks)