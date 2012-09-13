(Updates with new figures for Turkey, South Africa)
Sept 13 Iran is struggling to find buyers for
its crude, with top Asian consumers cutting purchases as Western
sanctions choke off business with OPEC's second-largest
producer.
The following are imports as reported by China, South Korea
and Japan. India's figures are calculated by Reuters based on
data from trade sources.
Also detailed are annual term crude contract volumes that
Iran has agreed with its major buyers.
Volumes are in thousand barrels per day.
Asia's buying of Iran crude so far this year:
================
2012 2011
Jan-Jul Jan-Jul Pct change
China 434 559 -22
Japan 205 335 -39
India 344 352 -2.2
South Korea 182 231 -21
Total: 1,165 1,477 -21
Iran's Oil Exports to Asia
CUSTOMER VOLUME
2012 2011
CHINA
Zhuhai Zhenrong 205 240
Unipec 230 270
Chinaoil 8 8
JAPAN
Showa Shell NA 100
JX 80 90
Toyota Tsusho 45 50
Cosmo Oil About 30 40
Mitsubishi -- 15
Idemitsu Kosan NA 07
Kanematsu -- --
Mitsui -- 10
Marubeni NA 10
Itochu -- -
INDIA
MRPL NA 142
Essar Oil 100 100
HPCL 60 70
BPCL 10 20
IOC NA 30
S KOREA
SK Energy 130 120
Hyundai Oilbank 70 70
NOTES:
CHINA: Unipec and Zhuhai Zhenrong slashed imports from Iran
by nearly half in the first quarter of the year because of
differences over the terms of annual contracts. From April
Unipec started taking the same volumes it did last year after
settling the differences. The cut in imports in the first
quarter would mean a reduction of about 14 percent when spread
over the full year. The figures in the annual table are based on
a cut of about 14 percent for both.
China's crude imports from Iran fell by 28 percent in July
from an 11-month high in June, and were down 30 percent from a
year earlier.
JAPAN: Imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July for
the first time since 1981, trade ministry data showed on Aug.
31. The trade ministry data differed from customs-cleared
figures issued a day earlier showing Japan imported 126,726 bpd
from Iran, down 52.5 percent from a year ago. The oil industry
takes the METI data as a benchmark because it tracks the actual
import status of oil tankers.
INDIA: Has allowed state refiners to import Iranian oil,
with Tehran arranging shipping and insurance, from July 1,
keeping imports flowing after European sanctions hit insurance
for the cargoes. It is also providing limited insurance cover
for local tankers to ship Iranian oil.
SOUTH KOREA: Became the first major Asian consumer of
Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to the European
Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil. But Asia's
fourth-largest economy imported 137,400 bpd of Iranian crude in
July, 42 percent lower than a year earlier. That was essentially
on account of shipment delays in June that reflected in the July
numbers.
Iran's Oil Exports to Europe, South Africa:
Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and
Reuters estimates:
Customer Country H2'2012 Jan-Dec 2011
Tupras Turkey 124 200
South Africa 0 100
TURKEY: Imports have been very volatile in the past months
with July being as low as 48,000 bpd but August as high as
200,000 bpd. Turkey effectively remains the only country still
buying oil from Iran in Europe.
All other major buyers of Iranian oil in Europe in 2011 and
early 2012 have stopped purchases to comply with sanctions.
They include France's Total, Royal Dutch/Shell, Greece's
Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil, Spain's Cepsa and Repsol,
Italy's ERG, Iplom, Saras and ENI. ENI was exempted from
sanctions and is still allowed to buy oil to recoup its debt but
sources say it decided against doing so until it can clarify the
situation with shipping insurance.
SOUTH AFRICA: Imported no crude oil from Iran in July in a
sign Pretoria is avoiding shipments until it can be certain to
avoid sanctions. In May, imports from Iran stood at 67,000 bpd
but since June Africa's biggest economy has replaced shipments
with crude from other suppliers, such as Saudi Arabia.
