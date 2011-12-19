TEHRAN Dec 19 Iran in a rare admission on
Monday said its crude production has dropped due to lack of
investment in its oil fields, as it faces the West's toughest
ever sanctions over its nuclear programme.
"Compared to last year there was an insignificant drop in
our crude production due to lack of investment in developing oil
fields," Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Qalebani was quoted as saying
by the student ISNA news agency.
Qalebani did not provide a figure for the fall in output.
Iran has not previously attributed falling output to a lack
of investment.
Most foreign oil companies are avoiding Iran's energy sector
because of sanctions.
Iran, the world's fifth-largest crude exporter, currently
produces 3.5 million bpd, but hopes to boost its output to 5.1
million bpd by 2015.
Concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear programme have
increased since a group of hardline students stormed the British
embassy in Tehran. Britain closed its embassy and expelled all
Iranian diplomats from London.
Several other countries recalled their envoys, including
France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
The European Union is considering a ban - already in place in
the United States - on imports of Iranian oil, although
diplomats and traders say awareness is growing in the EU that a
ban could potentially damage the bloc's economy without doing
much to undercut Iran's oil revenues.
Iran has warned any move to block its oil exports would more
than double crude prices.
(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; Editing by Alison Birrane)