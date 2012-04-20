BRUSSELS, April 20 European Union member
governments could review in the next two months an embargo on
Iranian oil imports due to take effect in July, a senior EU
official said on Friday.
The bloc's 27 governments agreed in January to ban purchases
of Iranian crude in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran
over its nuclear programme.
But they had agreed to review the plan before May, because
of concerns over the impact of the embargo on global crude
prices and the ability of some EU governments - particularly
Greece - to find alternative supplies.
"So far, Greece has come back to us saying that for the time
being they seem to be able to handle the situation," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They asked for a possibility of coming back to this in May
or maybe June."