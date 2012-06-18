By Jonathan Leff
| June 18
June 18 In less than two weeks, Iran's biggest
oil buyers will lose access to the London-based insurance market
that protects 95 percent of the world's tanker shipments against
oil spills or catastrophic collisions.
Barring an unexpected last-minute deal to relax European
Union sanctions, Europe's Protection and Indemnity (P&I) clubs
will be unable to insure vessels carrying Iranian crude from
July 1, an unforeseen but ultimately critical side effect of EU
sanctions to punish Iran for its nuclear program.
In an extreme scenario, exports from OPEC's second-largest
supplier -- already curtailed by separate U.S. sanctions and an
EU import ban -- could grind to a halt next month as overseas
oil companies cannot afford to take the risk of
multibillion-dollar liabilities arising from an uninsured
incident.
Such an outcome seems unlikely. In Japan, which now buys
about a fifth of Iran's exports, legislators are expected to
approve unprecedented government guarantees to insure shipments
later this month.
But no other country has announced similar arrangements, and
buyers in South Korea and India say they will have to stop
loading any new cargoes from July without a solution.
Despite the risks, however, oil markets appear blase: Since
April, Brent crude prices have slumped more than 20 percent to
trade below $100 a barrel for the first time since early 2011;
in a straw poll by Reuters, none of the five analysts who
provided forecasts for Iranian exports expected more than a
modest dip in sales in July and the rest of the year.
"Insurance issues may affect exports on top of volumetric
targets, resulting in lower-than-expected Iranian exports, but
as time passes market participants may find ways to deal with
sanctions and exports may increase," Seth Kleinman at Citi said.
For the moment, traders are betting that reduced demand
resulting from Europe's debt crisis, near-record Saudi oil
production and a boom in North American output are more than
sufficient to offset the estimated drop of 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) in Iran's exports since last year.
Group of Eight nations have also made clear they could
release emergency oil reserves quickly if supplies are
endangered.
In effect, market sentiment on Iran has swung from one
extreme to the other. The fears earlier this year of an
immediate Israeli military attack on Iran have been replaced by
what some analysts warn is dangerous complacency.
"Our view is that a large part of the lower Iran exports is
already priced in," said Hans van Cleef, energy economist at ABN
AMRO, who declined to provide a forecast. "The price effect on
July 1st will therefore be very limited."
More broadly, dimmer prospects for a resolution to
high-level nuclear talks and growing risks of instability
stemming from Syria's turmoil may be underestimated.
"I think it's a lot more volatile than the market
recognizes," Barclays analyst Helima Croft said.
JAPAN INSURANCE
Citi expects exports to drop by 200,000 bpd compared to May,
and then remain at around 1.25 million bpd for the rest of the
year -- about half what Iran was exporting last year, before
tougher sanctions.
On average, the analysts see Iran's exports slipping by only
216,000 bpd in July, and marginally thereafter. That implies a
total loss of exports at close to the 1.5 million bpd level that
analysts at Barclays warned could provide "significant upside to
prices", particularly with summer demand rising.
The P&I block initially appeared to be an unanticipated side
effect of Europe's sanctions, which included a more direct ban
on imports of Iranian crude and a host of other measures meant
to convince Tehran to quit its nuclear ambitions.
The West suspects Iran of trying to make atomic weapons, but
Tehran says its nuclear program is for power generation.
However, insurance quickly become a central issue with wider
implications. While U.S. sanctions have successfully convinced
most Asian nations to cut Iranian purchases by a tenth or more,
the lack of P&I coverage threatens to halt exports completely --
a development that not even Washington seems to want.
Major importers had lobbied the EU to relax the ban or delay
the sanctions, but the EU has been resolute: "We have a clear
position starting with the oil ban on the first of July," Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said last week.
Most are also seeking sovereign support, with few results
outside of Japan.
Earlier this year Chinese shipowners prevailed on Beijing
for coverage, but there has been no evidence that such steps are
forthcoming. An Indian official said last week that New Delhi
was struggling to resolve the problem. Industry sources said
earlier that the country's mostly state-owned refiners would be
forced to halt imports without a solution.
"Oil traders see Iran's buyers creating workable substitutes
for EU maritime insurance through sovereign guarantees," said
Mark Dubowitz, head of the non-profit group Foundation for
Defense of Democracies, which advocates tough sanctions on Iran.
OWN FLEET?
NITC, the Islamic republic's biggest private tanker
operator, has sought to reassure customers that it can keep
shipments moving with $1 billion of insurance coverage on its
own fleet, largely from privately owned Kish P&I.
If deployed in full, NITC's fleet of 39 vessels would
theoretically be enough to carry a maximum of around 62 million
barrels of oil, data from its website showed. Assuming a 35-day
round trip to China, the fleet could theoretically ship 1.8
million bpd, more than Iran's current exports.
But brokers say as many as three-quarters of its 25
supertankers may already be occupied by storing surplus
production at sea, while its smaller vessels would be ill-suited
to longer-haul shipments. That would make it difficult to
sustain current exports using only NITC vessels.
Ultimately, for some analysts the question is less about the
immediate impact of sanctions than about the degree to which
some countries may yet evade them.
Nic Brown at Natixis says China -- the only major importer
not to have secured an exemption to U.S. sanctions -- may buy
more than 500,000 bpd of crude in July.
"We suspect that Chinese importers have negotiated
attractive terms to take more oil from Iran," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York and Naveen Arul and
Nallur Sethuraman in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Timothy
Gardner in Washington; Editing by Dale Hudson)