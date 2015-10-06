* Oct crude exports put at around 830,000 bpd, lowest since
March
* Oct loadings for Asia to fall 12 pct from Sept to 720,000
bpd
By Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 6 Iran's crude sales are on
track to hit the lowest in seven months in October, according to
a source with knowledge of its preliminary shipping plans,
showing how Tehran is struggling to boost oil exports even after
reaching a landmark nuclear deal.
The weaker sales come despite offers of price discounts to
stimulate purchases by Asian buyers as Iran tries to regain
market share lost to rivals such as Saudi Arabia over the last
3-1/2 years of Western sanctions.
September and October loadings - for arrivals mostly in
October and November - indicate purchases by Iran's main buyers
in Asia are set to fall a third consecutive month, hit by
refinery turnarounds and projections for mild winter weather.
China, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, is taking the
lowest volumes in about a year.
The drop counters expectations that Iran's exports would
rise after Tehran and six world powers reached a nuclear
agreement on July 14, although the sanctions are unlikely to be
officially relaxed until next year.
The sanctions - aimed at persuading Iran to discuss curbs to
its nuclear programme - cut Tehran's exports by more than half
and cost it billions of dollars a month in lost sales.
Iran's crude exports, excluding condensate, are set to fall
to around 830,000 barrels per day (bpd) this month, down 14
percent from revised figures for September and the lowest since
March, according to the source. India and Japan did not load any
Iranian oil in March to hold shipments within sanction limits.
China plans to lift about 370,000 bpd this month, down
nearly 10,000 bpd from updated September loadings.
China will also lift around 33,000 bpd of condensate - an
ultra light crude that Iran produces from its gas fields -
between September through to next March, another industry source
has said.
That would put China's total crude and condensate purchases
this month at around 400,000 bpd, the lowest since the 340,000
bpd that arrived from Iran in October 2014.
India, Iran's second-biggest buyer, is set to cut its
October loadings by 20 percent to around 170,000 bpd from the
previous month.
In contrast, Japan and South Korea are lifting around
100,000 bpd and 80,000 bpd, an increase of 10 percent and 20
percent, respectively, from September.
Iran's four Asian buyers are set to load about 720,000
barrels in October, down 12 percent from September.
Turkey is also lifting around 110,000 bpd, the source said,
with about 100,000 bpd going into offshore storage over
September and October.
