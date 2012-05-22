* Exports steady in May after falls in March, April
* Crude held in floating storage rises to 36 million barrels
* More buyers set to curb purchases from July
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, May 22 Iranian oil exports have not
dropped further in May after falling sharply since March,
industry sources said on Tuesday, because core customers in
Europe and Asia continue to buy ahead of European sanctions
aimed at slowing Tehran's nuclear programme.
Crude exports from Iran appear to be holding steady at
around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a firm
that tracks oil shipments. A source at a leading European oil
company and another industry source also said shipments were
little changed so far this month.
Last year, Iranian crude exports were running at about 2-2.2
million bpd with total production, including domestic
consumption, at 3.5-3.6 million.
The lack of a significant drop in shipments in May contrasts
with declines in March and April and indicates that while many
countries have said they will buy less Iranian oil in response
to tightening Western sanctions, they have yet to do so.
"Exports in May are looking steady," said one of the
sources, who declined to be identified. "I think it has come
down to the core customers who are continuing to buy."
Some customers of Iranian oil, including European oil
companies Total SA and Hellenic Petroleum,
have already stopped buying in advance of a European Union ban
on Iran crude from July 1.
The EU in January embargoed purchases of Iranian crude but
let those with existing contracts continue importing until July
1. The West suspects Iran is trying to develop atomic bombs,
while Iran says its nuclear work is solely for civilian
purposes.
The source with the European oil company also saw Iranian
exports as largely steady so far in May and estimated that the
amount of crude heading into storage on tankers in the Gulf was
on the rise.
"That's what we are seeing, and they keep on building their
floating storage," the source said.
The amount being held in floating storage, estimated at 33
million barrels in April, has risen to around 36 million
barrels, according to an Iran-based shipping source.
NUCLEAR TALKS
Iran is holding talks with world powers over its nuclear
programme this week and the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief said on
Tuesday he expected to sign a cooperation deal with Iran soon.
Without a political breakthrough, Iran's exports are set to
head lower later in the year as more buyers respond to
sanctions.
South Korea will effectively become the first of Iran's
major Asian customers to halt oil purchases from July 1, when a
European Union insurance ban will prevent further imports. Other
customers such as Turkey have said they will buy less.
There is no timely official data on Iranian crude export
levels and there are often differences of opinion among those
that monitor supplies on the rate of shipments.
Iran in April conceded that its exports had fallen slightly
to 2.1 million bpd from 2.2 million bpd at the end of last year.
Industry sources are keping an eye on the potential for the
crude held on tankers to head into the market quickly should the
West and Iran make progress on the nuclear issue, boosting
exports.
"If they decide to push it, they will flood the market,"
said the source with the European oil company. "It's a flow
destined for Europe if it happens."
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by William
Hardy)