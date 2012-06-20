* Exports about 300,000 bpd lower in June, say sources
* Shipments as much as 1 million bpd lower than end-2011
* Some big Asian buyers to continue Iranian imports
(Adds quotes)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 20 Iranian oil exports are falling
further in June as more customers in Europe and Asia stop or
scale back purchases ahead of European Union sanctions aimed at
slowing Tehran's nuclear programme.
Crude exports from Iran so far this month have dropped to
between 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) and 1.3 million bpd,
according to a firm that tracks oil shipments and sources at oil
companies.
The latest decline, if confirmed, indicates Iran may have
lost as much as 1 million bpd of oil exports - worth around $90
million a day - due to the threat of an EU ban starting July 1
which also bars EU insurance firms from covering Iran's exports.
"I understand Europeans don't want to touch it any more and
nothing is clear around exemptions for July," said a trading
source at a company that used to buy Iranian oil.
Some European customers have been deterred because oil
loading in Iran in June could not arrive at its destination
until after the July 1 deadline.
"Whoever can take Iranian is backing out for July arrivals,"
the source said.
Iran's crude shipments in May were between 1.5 million bpd
and 1.6 million bpd, according to the same sources, who declined
to be identified by name because they are not authorised to
speak to the media.
As sales fall, Iran has been storing unsold oil on tankers
in the Gulf. Earlier this week, Iran blocked off information
showing how many tankers were storing oil at its main export
hub, Kharg Island terminal.
Industry sources are keeping an eye on the potential for the
stored oil to head into the market quickly, boosting exports,
should buyers in Asia mop up the surplus, or the West and Iran
make progress in talks on Iran's nuclear work.
ASIA FINDS A WAY
Many European customers of Iranian oil, including oil
companies Total SA and Hellenic Petroleum,
have already stopped buying in advance of the EU ban on Iran
crude from July 1.
Royal Dutch Shell, a big buyer last year, has now wound down
its Iranian crude buying, an industry source said. Italy's ENI
is still taking Iranian crude in June but does not currently
plan to do so in July, another source said.
Some of Iran's major customers in Asia, though, are figuring
out ways to keep imports flowing, athough at overall reduced
rates, despite the EU ban on insuring tankers.
Japan has secured a parliament approval that allows the
government to provide insurance, while China is asking Iran to
take on the risk and deliver the crude on their ships.
The EU in January embargoed purchases of Iranian crude but
let those with existing contracts continue until July 1. The
West suspects Iran is trying to develop atomic bombs, while
Tehran says its nuclear work is solely for civilian purposes.
Last year, Iranian crude exports were running at about 2
million-2.2 million bpd with total production, including
domestic consumption, at 3.5 million-3.6 million bpd.
There is no timely official data on Iranian crude export
levels and there are often differences of opinion among those
that monitor its supplies on the rate of shipments.
Iran in April conceded that its exports had fallen slightly
to 2.1 million bpd from 2.2 million bpd at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey and Keiron
Henderson)