* Iran reluctant to improve terms, pricing to sell more oil
* Traders cite destination clauses, pricing as deterrents
* Many producers more flexible in market share battles
* Global oil exports graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1pvyhZ4
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 9 Iran has managed to sell only
modest volumes of oil to Europe since the lifting of sanctions
seven weeks ago and several former buyers are staying away,
citing legal complications and Tehran's reluctance to sweeten
terms to win back customers.
Tehran had been unable to sell crude to European firms since
2012 when the EU imposed sanctions over its nuclear programme,
depriving it of a market that accounted for over a third of its
exports and leaving it relying completely on Asian buyers.
Since the restrictions were lifted in January, Iran has sold
four tankers - 4 million barrels - to Europe, including to
France's Total, Spain's Cepsa and Russia's Litasco, according to
Iranian officials and ship-tracking data.
That equates to only around five days' worth of sales at the
levels of pre-2012, when European buyers were purchasing as much
as 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the country
Many former big buyers - including Anglo-Dutch major Shell,
Italy's Eni, Greece's Hellenic Petroleum and trading houses
Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura - are yet to resume purchases.
A lack of dollar clearing, the absence of an established
mechanism for non-dollar sales and the reluctance of banks to
provide letters of credit to facilitate trade have been
obstacles since sanctions were lifted.
But some former major buyers also cited Tehran's
unwillingness to loosen its selling terms from four years ago,
and offer flexibility on pricing, despite the world having
become oversupplied with oil and Iran's European market share
seized by Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq.
"Iran is not flexible with terms. They still impose very
old-fashioned destination clauses telling you where you can and
cannot take your crude," said a senior oil trading executive,
who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
"It was okay a decade ago but the world doesn't look like
this anymore."
Iran, like top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia, generally imposes
destination clauses that forbid reselling of its crude, to
retain control over who receives its supplies, and sets official
selling prices for its crude grades every month.
By contrast, Iraq - the world's fastest-growing oil exporter
in the past year - allows buyers to resell crude at prices below
its official ones.
A spokesman for the state-run National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) could not be immediately reached for comment.
But its oil export chief Mohsen Ghamsari told Reuters last
week that European buyers were cautious about boosting trade
immediately because of banking and ship insurance difficulties,
and that he expected sales to rise from this month.
He ruled out applying discounts to monthly official selling
prices but said he could consider improving the pricing
mechanism on some cargoes to attract European buyers.
NO DISCOUNTS
Before 2012, Iran was exporting around 2 million bpd, with
the bulk going to the Asian countries, which retained most
rights to buy Iranian oil when the EU imposed sanctions but
informally agreed to limit their collective purchases of Iranian
crude to around 1.2 million bpd. Tehran has been banned from
selling oil to the United States since the 1979 revolution.
NIOC aims to increase exports by 500,000 bpd this year, said
Ghamsari. Other than Europe, its main targets for increased
sales in Asia are China, India and South Korea, he added.
Iranian oil sales to Asia are estimated to have increased by
around 100,000-200,000 bpd in February, after the end of
sanctions, which paved the way for Iran to rejoin the global
banking transaction network.
The terms being offered to Asian buyers are unchanged since
before the lifting of sanctions, but companies in Asia face
fewer obstacles than in Europe when buying Iranian oil.
"We looked at options of buying Iranian oil," said another
senior executive, from a major trading house in Europe. "We saw
that shipping complications made it around $1 per barrel more
expensive than rival grades. But when we spoke about discounts -
we were told it would not happen."
Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix consultancy said it was
possible that Iran did not want to appear "distressed" by
offering discounts.
"But maybe it is a sign that unlike Iraq they don't have a
massive surplus of oil they need to sell urgently," he added.
"When your oil is flowing fast and filling up tanks, you need to
get rid of it quickly. So it remains unclear how fast Iran can
ramp up output and exports after years of sanctions."
Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose status as the world's top
exporter gives it more market clout, are the main oil producers
to set their monthly official prices using the BWAVE index.
Iraq and its semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan set prices
against dated Brent and Kuwait has also recently switched to
dated Brent from BWAVE, citing requests from customers and the
need to become more competitive.
Most European buyers say they prefer the dated Brent index
to BWAVE, which has proven to be a more expensive option over
the past year due to its calculation method.
Russian, Nigerian and Angolan crudes trade at daily changing
differentials versus dated Brent, often giving buyers even more
flexibility.
Ghamsari said he could consider selling some spot cargoes at
dated Brent while sticking with BWAVE for its term contracts.
Most buyers say, however, they haven't seen many spot cargoes
being offered by Iran so far.
LESS FLEXIBLE
A third trading source suggested Iran may be waiting until
oil prices - hovering at $40 per barrel, near lows seen during
the 2008 financial crisis - pick up further before taking steps
to regain market share.
"It is a very strange dynamic. As soon as Iran opened up
they became less flexible. This is the wrong strategy with too
much oil around," said the source.
"You could think the Iranians have no incentive to increase
their production while the prices are low. They lived like it
for years already - they can cope with another few months."
A source familiar with NIOC's thinking said it would not
consider offering discounts to win back market share as it would
mean an escalation of a price war and would not benefit Iran or
its customers.
All in all, Iran seems to be taking its usual "slow and
rather philosophical approach", according to another senior
trading source.
"When you ask them: "Why are your prices so bad?", they tell
you: "You see - you are asking and that means you are
interested."
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; Editing by Pravin Char)