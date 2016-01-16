(Adds details and background)
ANKARA Jan 16 Iran is determined to raise its
oil output as planned as soon as sanctions on its oil industry
are lifted, Mehdi Asali, its representative to the OPEC
producers' group, said on Saturday.
The international sanctions were expected to be scrapped
later on Saturday as part of a landmark deal between major
powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program.
Asali appeared to strike a defiant tone, contradicting
earlier comments from other senior Iranian oil officials that
Iran would not flood the market at a time of global oversupply
and an oil price crash. Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said this
month Iran would not seek to distort markets but would make sure
it regained its market share.
But the state news agency IRNA quoted Asali as saying:
"We have not moderated our plans regarding increasing output
when sanctions are lifted. It will be increased by 500,000 bpd
(barrels per day), and by another 500,000 bpd shortly after
that."
He said Iran had no intention of entering an oil price war
with rival producers.
But a full return of Iran to the international oil market
could put it on a collision course with Saudi Arabia and other
Gulf members, who have been resisting trying to shore up prices
by cutting output.
The world is now producing 1.5 million barrels a day more
than it is consuming, with Iran promising to add another million
bpd over the next 12 months.
Saudi Arabia was instrumental in getting OPEC in 2014 to
maintain high production levels to defend its market share,
rather than reducing supply to support prices.
At a meeting on Dec. 4, OPEC members failed for the first
time in decades to agree a production ceiling. But they are
increasingly divided over the merits of the shift.
Gulf oil sources have expressed doubts that Iran can raise
production as swiftly as it says it can, and have said it is not
likely to increase production by more than 200,000-300,000 bpd
by the end of this year.
Benchmark Brent blend fell below $29 on Friday,
closing below $30 a barrel for the first time in 12 years.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)