DUBAI Aug 19 Iran's crude oil exports were flat
in June at just over 2 million barrels per day and production at
3.610 million bpd was steady from the previous month, official
data showed on Friday.
Tallies for both exports and production show a rise since
January, when Tehran set about recouping market share lost under
international sanctions that were mostly lifted at the start of
the year.
Iran has been the main stumbling block in a global
production freeze initiative, insisting it will be ready for
joint action only once it regains output levels seen before
sanctions of 4 million bpd.
OPEC's third-biggest producer shipped 2.005 million barrels
per day in June from 2 million bpd of crude in May, data
provided by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI)
showed.
Before sanctions were enforced in mid-2012, Iran was
exporting about 2.2 million bpd of crude, according to the
International Energy Agency (IEA).
It shipped 1.9 million bpd in April, 1.710 million bpd in
March, and 1.685 million bpd in February, according to JODI,
which compiles data supplied from oil-producing members of
global organisations including the IEA and the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Production in June was steady from 3.6 million bpd in May.
It pumped 3.5 million bpd in April, 3.4 million bpd in March,
and 3.385 million bpd in February, the data showed.
In January, production was 3.370 million bpd, with exports
at 1.550 million bpd, the JODI data showed.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal)