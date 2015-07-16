(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 16 Iran could increase its oil
production by up to 1 million barrels per day within 12 months
of sanctions being lifted, provided it can find buyers for the
crude.
In 2014, the country produced an average of just over 1,350
barrels per day (bpd) per well, from 2,280 wells, according to
the OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin (link.reuters.com/xes25w).
In 2011, the last year before sanctions were tightened, the
country produced an average of around 1,750 bpd per well from
2,025 wells.
The reduction of 400 bpd in per-well output since 2011 gives
some indication of how far the country has been forced to choke
back the wells because it cannot find buyers for more crude.
If Iran increased flow rates from the existing stock of
producing wells by an average of 400 bpd, back to the 2011
level, it would be able to put an extra 900,000 bpd into the
market.
ESTIMATING CAPACITY
Estimates of how much the country could increase output in
the short term without drilling extra wells or putting new
fields into production are necessarily imprecise, because most
production information is secret.
But it is likely Iran has responded to sanctions through a
combination of shutting some wells completely and choking back
the flow rates on others.
Restarting wells and opening the chokes is far simpler and
faster than drilling new wells and developing new pools and
fields.
Per-well production has been declining for the last 25 years
as a result of ageing technology and declining pressure in the
fields, so some of the drop could be due to long-term trends.
But in the last three years before sanctions, 2009-2011,
production per well had been fairly steady at 1,700-1,750 bpd (link.reuters.com/ses25w).
The sudden drop to 1,622 bpd in 2013 and then 1,366 bpd in
2014 therefore looks like the impact of choking wells rather
than natural declines.
In any case, Iran has told OPEC that it has drilled around
300 new wells per year since 2012, which should have been enough
to offset natural production declines.
Iran has drilled more new wells in recent years than at any
time since OPEC began publishing well records in 1980 (link.reuters.com/cus25w).
It is possible drillers have become less adept at finding
oil, or that Iran has overstated the number of wells, but unless
there has been a catastrophic drop in finding rates over the
last three years, the number of new wells implies overall
production capacity should have remained basically unchanged (link.reuters.com/jys25w).
So it seems reasonable to assume Iran still has the capacity
needed to reach pre-sanctions levels within a relatively short
period simply by reactivating idle wells and increasing the flow
rates on others.
In that case, the country should have the potential to raise
production and exports by between 800,000 and 1 million bpd
within six to 12 months of sanctions being lifted.
Boosting exports is a top priority for Iran's government for
which it has been preparing a long time. Senior officials will
almost certainly make it a top goal for the state-owned oil
company.
The National Iranian Oil Company's ability to deliver
substantial output increases within a short period will be a key
test of the government's and the company's competence.
The biggest challenge is likely to be marketing the crude
without crashing prices. Iran's medium-density crude is highly
attractive for refiners, especially in Asia, but competes
directly with similar grades from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.
The market remains well supplied and Iran's Gulf neighbours,
the country's rivals in politics as well as sales, will not
willingly cede market share.
Successfully reintegrating increased exports from Iran into
the global market will require rapid growth in fuel demand, a
further slowdown in non-OPEC supply, restraint from other OPEC
members, or some combination of all three.
