TEHRAN Jan 23 A senior member of Iran's
parliament said on Monday the Islamic Republic would close the
entry point to the Gulf if new sanctions block its oil exports,
reiterating a threat made by officials a month ago that caused a
temporary oil price spike.
"If any disruption happens regarding the sale of Iranian
oil, the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be closed," Mohammad
Kossari, deputy head of parliament's foreign affairs and
national security committee, told the semi-official Fars news
agency.
(Reporting by Hossein Jaseb; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; editing
by David Stamp)