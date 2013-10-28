Oct 28 Iran is planning to offer international
companies more lucrative contracts to attract at least $100
billion worth of investment in its oilfields over the next three
years, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
An adviser to Iran's oil minister, Mehdi Hosseini, was
quoted in the Financial Times article as saying the Islamic
republic would scrap its current system of "buyback" contracts,
which do not allow foreign companies to book reserves or take
equity stakes in Iranian projects.
According to the article, Hosseini said a new "win-win" type
of contract, details of which are expected to be announced in
London next March, was in the works and leading companies could
benefit, "whether American or European".
Iran said last week that it would reach out to old oil
buyers and was ready to cut prices if Western sanctions against
it were eased, promising a battle for market share in a world
less hungry for oil than when sanctions were imposed.
Iran's crude exports were reduced by more than half after
the European Union and United States tightened sanctions in
mid-2012 in response to Tehran's nuclear program.
A telephone conversation in September between Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Barack Obama revived
market hopes for a diplomatic resolution that would lead to more
Iranian oil in the marketplace.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this month,
however, that few expected sanctions to be eased soon, despite
the first high-level talks between Iran and the United States
since Iran's 1979 revolution.
Tehran nationalised its energy sector in 1979.