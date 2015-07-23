* Iran storing condensate and fuel oil, not crude -Iran
officials
* Some traders believe crude is being stored
* About 30 million barrels of condensate in storage -
traders
By Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 23 As traders speculate
over what type of oil is being kept by Iran in floating storage,
two Iranian oil officials said on Thursday that the oil was
condensate and fuel oil.
The millions of barrels on ships could be delivered quickly
to Iran's customers once sanctions are lifted and some traders
believe a substantial part is crude, making them concerned about
its impact on a global market already suffering a supply glut.
"There is no crude oil in our floating storage, only
condensate and fuel oil," said one of the officials, who
declined to be identified due to company policy.
Another official also said no crude was being stored.
World powers and Iran reached a landmark deal last week,
paving the way for sanctions on Iranian oil exports to be lifted
in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.
Brent crude has fallen about 4 percent since the
deal on concerns of the impact of a prompt release of the
estimated 40 to 50 million barrels of Iranian crude and
condensate from floating storage.
"Iran oil storage concerns are likely overblown," Morgan
Stanley analysts led by Adam Longson said in a note.
"Industry sources suggest that a large portion of the
Iranian crude stored on floating tankers is condensate."
Some traders, however, say Iran has stored crude on tankers
and is reluctant to let the market know because of concerns it
could depress prices.
"If it's a known fact that they have so much crude floating,
the market will react by demanding discounts to help clear it,"
said a senior trader who deals with Iranian oil.
Iran sells most of its fuel oil from storage tanks in
Fujairah, traders said, adding that they do not see an incentive
for the producer to store the product.
"It would be surprising if they stored fuel oil as they had
a mechanism of pushing it into the market, so why store it if
you need the cash?" a fuel oil trader with a western firm said.
Asian trade sources have said that most of the oil held in
Iran's floating storage, or about 30 million barrels, was
condensate, and the rest crude oil.
Iran's stockpile of the ultra light oil is building up each
month as Dragon Aromatics, the biggest buyer of South Pars
condensate in China, has been shut since April after a fire.
The Chinese petrochemical producer used to buy 2 million
barrels of South Pars condensate, out of the 9 million barrels
Iran produces each month.
(Additional reporting by Jane Xie and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
in SINGAPORE, and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Ed
Davies)