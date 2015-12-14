* Iran exports to reach 1.26 mln bpd in Dec -source
* Sanctions expected to be lifted early next
* Iran keen to boost exports, stoke economy
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 14 Iran's crude oil exports are set
to hit a six-month high in December as buyers ramp up purchases
in expectation that sanctions against the country will be lifted
early next year.
Iran is on track to ship 1.26 million barrels a day (bpd) of
crude this month, according to an industry source with knowledge
of the OPEC member's tanker loading schedule.
That preliminary number, nearly a quarter higher than levels
just two months ago, could stoke worries over a global supply
glut that have intensified since the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries abandoned its output ceiling on
Dec. 4.
Iran and its eager potential trading partners have been
quietly getting ready for life after sanctions, following a
landmark July agreement with the West over Tehran's nuclear
policy.
Russia's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency
said last week he expected the deal would be implemented in
January, leading to sanctions relief for Tehran.
Under the agreement, Iran must carry out steps to scale back
its nuclear programme, many of which it has completed.
"We assume that Iran will pass the IAEA nuclear inspection
and (be) given the green light for sanctions to be lifted in
early 2016," BMI Research said in a note.
That would set the stage for Iran to boost its exports by
700,000 bpd by the end of 2016, BMI said.
The country has repeatedly said it would ramp up crude oil
production by 500,000 bpd as soon as sanctions are lifted in
early 2016.
Last week, it cut the price of its light crude for January
loadings to entice buyers. Global oil prices have
fallen by more than half since June last year as OPEC has kept
production strong to push out higher cost producers - with
little success.
China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, will load 460,000
bpd of crude and condensate from the country in December,
according to the source. China loaded 486,000 bpd in November, a
three-month peak, added the source, who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
India is loading 203,000 bpd in December and loaded 139,000
bpd last month. Japan is lifting 188,000 bpd for December, the
highest since April, and loaded 177,000 bpd in November, the
source said.
South Korea, the other of Iran's four big Asian clients,
lifted no crude in November and only 29,000 bpd of condensate,
but will load a total of 189,000 bpd of crude and condensate
this month.
Egypt has made a rare purchase of Iranian crude, lifting
33,000 bpd in November, the source said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Writing by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)