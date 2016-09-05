* Currently producing just over 3.8 mln bpd
* Ready to hike production to 4 mln bpd in 2-3 months
(Adds quotes, details)
By Rania El Gamal and Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Iran is ready to raise its oil
production to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next two to
three months depending on market demand, a senior official from
the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Monday.
"We can increase crude production based on market
requirement," Seyed Mohsen Ghamsari, the director for
international affairs at NIOC, said at the Argus Crude Forum.
Iran's plans to return output to pre-sanctions levels of
more than 4 million bpd comes just ahead of an informal meeting
later this month among members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algeria, where they are
expected to seek to revive a deal on freezing global output.
OPEC's third-largest producer is currently producing a
little over 3.8 million bpd, Ghamsari said.
Attempts by OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters to reach a pact
on stabilising output levels earlier this year foundered because
Iran, which is anxious to increase exports after the lifting of
international sanctions, declined to participate.
Tehran's aggressive moves to recoup market share that was
lost under international sanctions targeting its nuclear
programme has paid off in Asia, where its four biggest buyers
raised their imports by 61 percent in July versus a year ago.
Iran is also eyeing shipping supplies to new Chinese crude
buyers via trading company Trafigura.
Looking ahead, NIOC may raise its production capacity to 4.3
million bpd in the first quarter next year and eventually reach
5 million bpd in two to three years, Ghamsari said, noting that
the bulk of any new production would be heavy crude.
"We believe that the market is more in favour of heavier
grades and that's why we are going to introduce a new one."
(Reporting by Rania El-Gamal, Mark Tay and Florence Tan;
Editing by Tom Hogue)