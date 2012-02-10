* Up to 1 mln bpd of Iran's 2.6 mln bpd oil sales may be hit
* China taking less than half its 2011 Iran imports in Q1
* Lower Chinese oil imports may be due to price negotiations
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Feb 10 Sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear plans are already hitting oil production in the Islamic
Republic and a fall in its output and exports is likely to
accelerate, industry analysts say.
Global oil flows are realigning even though a European Union
ban on imports from Iran does not come into effect until July,
the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly Oil
Market Report on Friday.
Oil industry analysts forecast Iranian oil output will fall
by as much as 9 percent this year to an average of around 3.3
million barrels per day (bpd).
Iranian oil production has fallen over the last two years by
more than 250,000 bpd, or 6.6 percent, and could lose more than
300,000 bpd this year and a further 200,000 bpd in 2013,
Vienna-based consultants JBC Energy estimate.
Oilfield output naturally declines over time at rates
varying from 5 percent to as much as 10 percent a year unless
there is major investment to improve recovery rates.
"Oil production will plummet at a pace close to natural
decline rates, while the placement of exports will be so
difficult that stock-builds, or deliberate output cuts might
follow," said JBC Energy managing director Johannes Benigni.
Robin Mills, an energy strategist based in the United Arab
Emirates, projects a slightly smaller fall in Iranian output but
said Iranian production was going to fall because the country's
oil industry was not getting enough investment.
Almost all the international oil companies and large
industry service firms have been forced out of Iran by sanctions
over the last few years.
"BLEAK"
"For several years now there's been no real foreign
investment to speak of," said Mills."Longer term, the picture
for oil output is pretty bleak, without foreign investment."
The IEA cited some industry estimates that up to 1 million
bpd of Iran's 2.6 million bpd of exports could be replaced by
alternative supplies once EU sanctions begin.
Senior traders at large oil companies said this estimate
looked high but agreed that Iranian output and exports were
likely to decline substantially under almost any scenario.
Benigni said sanctions on Iran were likely to last years.
"The most likely outcome is that sanctions will be in place
for years, making the operation of the country's hydrocabon
industry a rather challenging task," he said.
The IEA said Iran could be forced to place unsold oil in
floating storage or even shut in production later this year.
"International sanctions targeting Iran's existing oil
exports do not come into effect until July 1, but they are
already having an impact on crude trade flows in Europe, Asia
and the Middle East," the agency said.
Although the EU imported only around 600,000 bpd of Iran's
oil last year "broader U.S. and EU economic sanctions on Iran's
Central Bank could be more pervasive if they successfully block
the predominant channel for oil payments to Iran", it said.
ALTERNATIVE SOURCES
"European customers have already curtailed imports of
Iranian crude and Asian buyers are lining up alternative
sources," it said, adding European customers were likely to look
to Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia for replacement barrels.
China, the single largest buyer of Iranian crude, accounting
for about 550,000 bpd or about 20 percent of Iran's exports, was
probably taking about half its 2011 volumes during the first
quarter of 2012, although this was probably largely due to a
dispute over prices in term contracts.
"Although China has strongly opposed sanctions, the state
oil companies' bargaining position with (Iran) has clearly been
strengthened by the international measures," the IEA said.
"China has stepped up purchases of Saudi crude, reportedly
buying an additional 200,000 bpd in recent months, though some
of these extra volumes may be destined for newly completed
(Chinese) strategic storage."
Oil analysts say China may recently have increased its
onshore oil storage capacity by around 20 million barrels.
China was buying more Russian crude and Angolan oil. India
has also increased purchases from Saudi Arabia and agreed with
Iran to pay for 45 percent of its crude purchases in rupees.
