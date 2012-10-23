Pakistan has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has no immediate plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a spokesman for the South Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.
DUBAI Oct 23 Iranian oil minister Rostam Qasemi said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic could stop oil exports if pressure from Western sanctions intensified.
Qasemi told reporters Iran had a "Plan B" contingency strategy to survive without oil revenues. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Amena Bakr; writing by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.