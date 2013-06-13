* Production has plunged 1 million bpd on sanctions
* Output could recover to 3 mln bpd in months post-sanctions
* Shutdowns help oil reservoirs, but capacity still eroded
LONDON, June 13 Iran's oilfields will be able to
bounce back within months from drastic production cuts if
Western sanctions are lifted although a full recovery would take
over a year and require hefty investment, oil industry experts
say.
Once ranked No. 2 in OPEC behind Saudi Arabia, Iran's
production has plunged by 1 million barrels per day to 2.6
million bpd as harsh measures imposed early last year by the
United States and Europe make it ever harder for Tehran to sell
crude and fund its vital oil sector.
Iran votes for a new president to succeed Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad on Friday, but the victor will see no immediate
relief from the sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme.
Tehran says the programme is for peaceful, domestic purposes.
Washington is now seeking to squeeze Iran's exports below
500,000 bpd - a quarter of the rate before the tighter sanctions
- which would reduce production to levels last seen 30 years ago
when Iran was at war with Iraq.
Shutting down such large volumes of oil is choking off
billions of dollars in revenue, but it is also reviving Iran's
fields by allowing pressure to rise.
In this condition - when the day comes for sanctions to be
lifted - the fields could ramp up to 3 million bpd within months
and reach to 3.6 million about a year later, experts say.
"It does not matter how low Iran's production goes. Building
back up to 3.6 million barrels a day would take about the same
amount of time - roughly 12 to 18 months," said Peter Wells of
geological consultancy Neftex.
"My best guess is that Iran would need to invest a billion
or so - mostly in gas handling facilities - to sustain that rate
of production."
To keep most of Iran's oilfields in robust health, gas
injection and water handling facilities must be installed and
wells re-completed or re-drilled, said Wells, who has first-hand
knowledge of the sector through his work with Lasmo, now part of
Eni, which has invested in the country.
This crucial equipment comes at a price and sanctions have
hindered the ability of Iran, the world's fourth biggest holder
of proven oil reserves, to fund the effort.
"The problem they always have is they are not investing,"
said Leo Drollas of the Centre for Global Energy Studies.
"Iran could reach 3.2 million barrels a day from its current
production rate of 2.65 million within two to three months, but
it would have to invest quite a bit to do so within such a short
period of time."
Iranian oil officials declined to comment on the country's
production programme. Former officials based in Iran also
declined to comment, citing the sensitive nature of the issue.
OIL CAPACITY CHALLENGE
For years, Iranian engineers have battled to get the best
out of Iran's hard-worn oilfields, deprived of easy access to
cutting-edge technology designed to maximize flows due to
successive rounds of U.S. sanctions.
Their effective management of star producers Ahwaz, Marun
and Gachsaran - situated in southwestern Khuzestan near the
border with Iraq - had kept Iran in second position behind Saudi
Arabia in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
But lower output due to sanctions pushed it to third place
behind fast-growing Iraq last year.
Iran hit its production stride in the 1970s, when output
peaked at just above 6 million bpd. But since the 1979 Islamic
revolution, war with Iraq, under-investment, sanctions and
natural oilfield declines have prevented a return to those
heights.
Its ability to produce had recovered to around 3.9 million
bpd in 2010. But capacity is deteriorating as sanctions squeeze
the finances of the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) and internal
politics at the company hinder effective management of fields.
"Personnel and experience are just as important as equipment
and money and there have been many damaging staff upheavals
under Ahmadinejad," said Wells.
The International Energy Agency reckons Iran can now pump at
most 3 million bpd, while other Western oil experts rank
capacity as high as 3.6 million. Getting much above that level
may be a challenge, given internal friction at NIOC.
"The management of Iran's oilfields is an unqualified mess,"
said Mehdi Varzi, formerly of NIOC. "Oilfield management has
taken second place to political considerations," said Varzi, who
now runs an energy consultancy in the UK.
Despite changes at the top of NIOC and the oil ministry,
Iranian oil officials say there is a capable corps of young
technocrats who will keep the country's oilfields in top shape.
And shutting off oil wells for a while can actually help
production in the long run, for a country that has been an oil
producer for more than a century.
"If they are extracting oil under natural pressure, the
pressure builds up and it does not do the oilfield harm to stop
it, you actually get a bit of rejuvenation," said Drollas.
