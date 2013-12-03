* Easing of shipping insurance ban may help limited oil
export rise
* Government spending slashed after slump in oil revenues
By Daniel Fineren and Marcus George
DUBAI, Dec 3 Iran's draft budget estimates oil
exports at around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), oil
ministry website Shana said on Tuesday, indicating Tehran sees
no major recovery in sales next year despite improving relations
with the West.
Iran could benefit from very limited sanctions relief
following a nuclear deal reached with world powers last month.
The measures do not include any relaxation of tight controls on
its oil sales that have slashed exports to around 1 million bpd
from around 2.5 million bpd in 2011.
President Hassan Rouhani is to present the draft budget for
the next Iranian year - beginning March 21 - to parliament on
Wednesday.
Based on the open market exchange rate of around 29,500
rials to the dollar, it puts total annual government expenditure
at just $64 billion, or $77 billion at the official exchange
rate.
Rouhani's austere budget assumes an average oil price of
$100 per barrel, about $10 below current prices for benchmark
Brent crude, and forecasts 300,000 bpd in sales of gas
condensate, a light oil.
Outgoing president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's draft budget for
2013 to 2014 was about $200 billion based on the open market
exchange rate at the time.
The White House estimates that Iran has lost more than $80
billion since the beginning of 2012 because of the sharp drop in
oil exports.
Facing increasing economic isolation, Ahmadinejad tried to
steer Iran towards a more self-sufficient economy based on
boosting the export of refined oil and non-oil products and
reducing its reliance on oil.
"The government to the greatest extent possible should
reduce its dependence on oil in a way that this issue has been
emphasized by the Supreme Leader," Saeed Zamanian, a member of
parliament's budgetary planning committee, told Iran's Fars news
agency.
"This issue has caused the economy of the nation to falter
from sanctions ... development project and national planning
have suffered."
The landmark deal between Iran and six world powers to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions
relief included a pledge to ease an insurance ban that could
help some Iranian oil shipments.
Although Washington said it would not allow any increase in
Iranian oil exports for at least six months, it also suspended
plans to squeeze Iranian oil exports further - if Iran kept its
side of the deal.
Despite Washington's insistence that it would not relax
sanctions, the agreement sparked speculation over how much
Iranian oil might flood back into an already well supplied
global market next year.
In addition to having to reduce purchases to win waivers
from U.S. sanctions, Iran's big oil customers in Asia have been
discouraged from importing even the permitted volumes because of
difficulties getting insurance for shipments.