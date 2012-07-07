DUBAI, July 7 Iran has reached agreements with
European refiners to sell some of its oil through a private
consortium, an official said on Saturday, a move designed to
circumvent sanctions intended to put pressure on Tehran to halt
its disputed nuclear programme.
The head of the oil products exporters' union said the
agreement between the exporters' union, Iran's central bank, and
the oil ministry would get round a European Union ban on
shipping insurance for tankers carrying Iranian oil, though he
gave few details and did not name the refiners involved.
The EU put into effect a ban on the importation, purchase,
or shipping of Iranian oil on July 1, and the Islamic Republic
will see its oil exports fall by more than 50 percent this month
from last year's regular levels, costing it billions of dollars
a month in revenue.
"There have been discussions with European refiners, and a
final agreement has even been reached," said Hassan Khosrojerdi,
the exporters' union head, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.
"In accordance with the agreement, it is planned that 20
percent of Iran's oil exports will go through this private
consortium."
He added: "It is likely that because of international
restrictions, we will give minor privileges or discounts to some
of the buyers of our oil."
Khosrojerdi did not say which refiners were involved or how
they would receive the oil. Asked what steps had been taken to
circumvent the shipping insurance ban, he said only "With the
agreement with some of the European refiners, this problem has
been solved completely."
Iran's oil ministry authorised the private export of Iranian
oil in May, the Iranian Student News Agency reported at the
time.
Historically, Iran's National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was
solely responsible for the sale and marketing of Iran's crude.
Before the EU embargo, Iran sold about one fifth of its
crude to Europe. EU sanctions targeting insurance have severely
disrupted Iran's oil sales to Asia as well, and Japan, one of
Iran's top buyers, will import no Iranian crude in July.
