DUBAI, July 31 Iran should stop exporting crude
oil and instead try to sell refined oil products, President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a day after
the United States moved to tighten sanctions on its energy
sector.
"We must stop the exports of crude oil," he was quoted as
saying by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). "We must go
in such a direction that we do not export crude oil, and this is
doable through the development of refineries and distribution."
Iranian crude exports have fallen sharply because of U.S.
and European Union sanctions aimed at starving Tehran of vital
oil revenues for its disputed nuclear programme by banning
imports of both Iranian crude and refined products.
Washington has prohibited U.S. companies from trading in all
Iranian oil products for years, while the EU banned its
companies from importing crude and refined products from July 1.
Western government effort to pressure Iran's biggest
customers in Asia not to buy from Tehran has focused on crude
only because Iran struggles to meet its own needs for refined
fuel.
Until 2007, Iran's inadequate refinery infrastructure and
rising demand made it increasingly dependent on imported
gasoline - a vulnerability Western powers have targeted by
banning fuel sales to the country.
Ahmadinejad was speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony marking
the opening of an oil refinery in the capital Tehran, IRNA said,
which forms part of Tehran's response to its domestic gasoline
supply problems.
Iran has succeed in reducing its gasoline import needs
through a range of measures including fuel subsidy cuts,
rationing and increased use of compressed natural gas.
Officials have Iran should focus on supplying itself with
energy, including heavy investments in renewable technologies,
and wean itself off heavy reliance on crude oil exports.
Iran oil exports fell further last month to between 1.2
million barrels per day (bpd) and 1.3 million bpd.
In his speech, Ahmadinejad complained that the price of oil
was being kept artificially low by world powers. Saudi Arabia, a
rival for Iran in the region and a U.S. ally, has boosted its
oil production to counter the supply gap resulting from the
sanctions against Iran.
"The price of oil is political and not based on economics,
and if pricing were based on reality, the price of oil would be
much greater than the prices in the markets now," Ahmadinejad
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati, editing by Daniel Fineren and
William Hardy)