* Exports rise in February by around 100,000 bpd - sources
* Extra shipments head to Syria, South Korea
* Increase reflects easing of sanctions pressures
By Alex Lawler and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 26 Iran's oil exports have risen
further in February for a fourth consecutive month, according to
sources who track tanker movements, adding to signs that the
easing of sanctions pressure on Tehran is helping its oil
exports to recover.
The increase in shipments is around 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd), according to one tracker company, which would take
Iranian exports to at least 1.30 million bpd for February.
The rise in shipments follows an interim deal agreed in
November with world powers in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear
programme. This, say industry sources, has improved sentiment
and reduced uncertainty for buyers.
A second tracking source familiar with Iran's shipments said
extra cargoes had headed to Syria and South Korea in February.
Two cargoes were unloaded in Indonesian waters - a location
sometimes used by Iran for ship-to-ship transfers.
"While February is a shorter calendar month, we have seen
more cargoes moving to Syria," the second tracking source said.
Sales to Iran's top two buyers, China and India, have
remained at firm levels.
A sustained increase in exports from Iran, as well as a
recovery in Libyan exports, could weigh on oil prices in 2014.
So far, though, the rise in Iranian supplies is modest and
output is still much reduced from the pre-sanctions rate.
In January, the European Union and the United States eased
some sanctions including restrictions on ship insurance, which
became available for the first time since mid-2012 following the
deal reached in Geneva. Vessels transporting Iranian crude have
previously been left with limited alternatives, mostly set up by
importers.
Mark Wallace, chief executive of U.S. pressure group United
Against Nuclear Iran, which seeks tougher sanctions, said Iran's
economy was already benefiting from the sanctions relief.
"The Obama administration has stated that sanctions relief
would only amount to $6 to $7 billion, however the increase in
oil sales alone has already been worth over $4 billion in new
revenue for the regime," said Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador
to the U.N.
"If Iran's oil exports remain constant from now until July,
the regime will have gained more than $14 billion in additional
revenue post-Geneva, not including the various other economic
benefits from sanctions-easing related to areas such as the
petrochemicals, automotive and precious metals sectors."
Still, a return to Iran's pre-sanction export level of over
2 million bpd is some way off. Customers including Western oil
companies forced by the sanctions to cut ties with Iranian oil
are still steering clear.
The sanctions imposed in 2012 on Iran have led to a drop in
Tehran's production - output is down 1 million bpd since the
start of 2012 to around 2.80 million bpd - and lost it billions
in oil revenue.
(Editing by William Hardy)