April 19 Iran has boosted its crude oil exports so far in April to around 1.75 million barrels per day, according to an industry source and shipping data, as OPEC's No. 3 producer works to recover market share following the lifting of sanctions.

That volume, if sustained for the rest of April, would be up from average March exports of about 1.60 million bpd. Iran says it is exporting more than the figures suggest. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alexander Smith)