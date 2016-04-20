LONDON, April 20 Iran is determined to recover
its share of the world oil market following the lifting of
sanctions, and can withstand low prices since it has sold oil
for as little as $6 a barrel in the past, a source close to
Iranian oil policy said.
The source was speaking after Russia, one of the
participants at last weekend's meeting of oil producing nations
which failed to deliver an agreement to freeze output, indicated
it could raise supply.
"We paid for our barrels with our centrifuges," the source
said, referring to Iran's acceptance of curbs on its nuclear
programme in order for Western sanctions on Tehran to be lifted.
"We are going to get our share back. For us, oil is only 12
percent of our GDP. We used to sell oil in the war (between Iran
and Iraq in the 1980s) at $6 a barrel."
He added any agreement to restrain supply at the next OPEC
meeting in June depended on Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia.
"If June is going to produce an agreement, you have to ask
Saudi Arabia and Russia. They are the problem."
