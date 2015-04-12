By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 12 World oil markets will not
see a significant rise in Iranian supplies for up to five years
even if the OPEC member and world powers clinch a final nuclear
deal by end-June, Fatih Birol chief economist and future head of
International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
While the likelihood of an immediate jump in Iranian
supplies looks slim, the chance of a steep fall in deliveries
from other regions is rising as IEA estimates companies will cut
investments by as much as $100 billion in 2015 in oil
exploration and production due to lower prices.
Iran and six world powers reached a framework nuclear
agreement on April 2, spurring hopes for a final deal by
end-June that would lift economic sanctions imposed by the West
against Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
"In three to five years we may see stronger (oil production)
growth coming from Iran assuming Iran and global powers strike a
final deal in June," Fatih Birol, who will head the IEA from
September, told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi.
He said there may not be a big growth in Iranian oil
production immediately as Tehran's huge and geological complex
fields have not been maintained "in the best way" due to the
sanctions.
Western sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by more than
half to around 1.1 million bpd from a pre-2012 level of 2.5
million bpd, with the loss of oil income making it difficult to
invest in new development and pay for the equipment and services
needed to keep its production operating smoothly.
Birol sees a limited impact of the lifting of sanctions on
Iran on global oil prices, which have been halved since June on
supply glut mainly from the United States.
Global economic growth mainly in Asia and Europe and
investment in boosting oil output will be important factors
determining movement in future global oil prices.
"We see a very sluggish economic growth prospects in Europe
which is very important to determine the demand of oil growth,"
he said.
While lower oil prices have taken $100 billion of investment
from the oil sector in 2015, geopolitical tensions in the Middle
East have raised questions over the security of investments by
global oil companies in the region, he said.
"We have never seen such a big cut even at the time of
financial crisis," he said, referring to a 20 percent cut in
investment by global oil firms in 2015 over 2014.
"If the slowing down of production and strong growth of
demand come together, this may well put upward pressure on oil
(prices) in the future," he said.
IEA sees a big chunk of the 20 percent investment drop in
the United States, Canada and Brazil.
"This means production growth in the United States may well
slow down and this is of course an important input for oil
markets in next quarters to come ... It is difficult to give a
number but there may be a slowdown which may have an effect on
oil coming from the U.S. in 2016," he said.
Birol wants to build stronger ties with emerging economies
such as India, China, Indonesia and Mexico and if possible bring
these countries into any joint IEA emergency supply response.
IEA's 29 member nations jointly accounted for some 70
percent of global oil demand when it was formed 41 years ago.
Now the group accounts for about 50 percent of overall demand as
new consumption centres such as India and China have emerged.
