TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's biggest refiner JX Holdings is in talks with African nations in addition to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other oil producers to replace lost crude oil imports from Iran, a company executive said on Friday.

JX's negotiations with Africa are mostly with West African nations, Kiyonobu Sugiuchi, a senior managing executive officer told a news conference.

Japan is under pressure from the United States to cut back on Iranian oil imports to secure a waiver from a U.S. law imposing sanctions on financial institutions that trade with Iran's central bank.

A delegation from Japan's government held talks in Washington on Thursday as part of ongoing consultations with the United States but did not reach an agreement.

"We have not received detailed instructions (from the government) about the reduction," Sugiuchi told reporters.

JX, which buys 90,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude, is believed to be the nation's second biggest buyer of Iranian oil after Showa Shell Sekiyu. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)