TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's government has
started coordinating with the domestic oil industry on
significantly cutting crude imports from Iran, the Yomiuri
newspaper reported on Thursday.
The size of the reduction will be decided based on
consultations with the United States, which has been seeking
large cuts, the paper said, without citing sources.
Tokyo will ask the U.S. to exempt Japanese banks that settle
Iranian oil imports from new U.S. sanctions against financial
institutions dealing with Iran's central bank, the report added.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)