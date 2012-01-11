TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's government has started coordinating with the domestic oil industry on significantly cutting crude imports from Iran, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The size of the reduction will be decided based on consultations with the United States, which has been seeking large cuts, the paper said, without citing sources.

Tokyo will ask the U.S. to exempt Japanese banks that settle Iranian oil imports from new U.S. sanctions against financial institutions dealing with Iran's central bank, the report added.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)