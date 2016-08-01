UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
ANKARA Aug 1 Iran's Oil Minister says the oil market is oversupplied but predicted balance between demand and supply to be restored, Iranian state television reported.
"The oil market is oversupplied now but there are expectations that there will be balance between demand and supply in the market," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Iran's state TV on Monday. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Susan Thomas)
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.