DUBAI, July 28 Iranian President-elect Hassan
Rouhani is expected to return respected former oil minister
Bijan Zanganeh to the post he held for eight years until
hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad came to office in 2005,
an Iranian industry source said on Sunday.
As oil minister under the reformist government from 1997 to
2005, Zanganeh helped attract billions of dollars of foreign
investment into Iran's vast oil and gas industry and was seen as
being insulated from political attacks on the administration by
the strong support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
But since then Iran has been hit hard by United Nations,
U.S. and European Union sanctions over its disputed nuclear
programme.
U.S. and EU sanctions on the oil industry, shipping and
financial transactions have cut Iran's oil exports by about a
half since they went into force last year, helping to devalue
the country's currency, and pushing up inflation.
Rouhani has pledged a less confrontational approach to
Iran's relations with the outside world once he is inaugurated
on Aug. 4. Iranian news agencies said the moderate, mid-ranking
cleric would likely name his cabinet straight away.
Iranian officials were not immediately available to comment
on the report by the source who told Reuters of the expected
appointment but declined to be identified.
Zanganeh's re-appointment would likely indicate a welcome
return to stability after a revolving door of four men in
control of the vital ministry under Ahmadinejad.
Once nominated, ministers have to be approved by parliament,
which though dominated by conservative allies of candidates
beaten by Rouhani in last month's election has so far been
broadly supportive of him.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London; Writing by Jon
Hemming)