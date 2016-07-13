July 13 Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia's Zarubezhneft on Tuesday for a feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country, according to oil ministry news agency SHANA.

It is the latest of several MoUs the ministry has signed since the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran in January. Countries seeking long-term oil cooperation include China, India, South Korea and some European states.

Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of isolation.

Many Western and Asian oil companies are still waiting for Tehran to unveil its new oil and gas contracts (IPCs) with new terms. In the absence of that, many MoUs are still being signed, especially in last two months:

* Japan's JGC Corp signed an MoU with National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) in June, for feasibility studies on a project to decrease kiln oil production in Tehran Refinery.

* Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Oil Turbo Compressor Company (OTC) to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries, according to Iranian news agencies. Siemens also signed a separate MoU with Iran's National Gas Company to develop compressors and increase the existing system's output capacity.

* BASF's Wintershall oil and gas subsidiary signed an MoU with NIOC in April. SHANA reported that the two companies will study four oil fields in western Iran.

* Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU with Iran's Research Institute of Petroleum Industry in May, according to Fars news agency, to modernise the national oil industry.

* China's National Energy Administration signed in May an MoU with Iran's Oil Ministry. An Iranian deputy oil minister was quoted by SHANA as saying that "the MoU covers various fields including crude oil and gas condensate exploration and development, oil and gas equipment manufacturing and investment in various oil, gas, refining and petrochemical projects."

* Austrian oil and gas group OMV signed in May an MoU with NIOC, for projects located in the Zagros area in western Iran and the Fars field in the country's south.

* South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU in May with Iranian engineering firm Bahman Geno to carry out construction of an oil refinery in Bandar Jask located in the southern coast of Iran, which will have the capacity of 300,000 barrels per day according to ISNA news agency.

* Dutch Energy Industries Association signed a cooperation MoU in May with Iran Oil Industry Builders Association to cooperate on implementing joint projects and transfer of new technologies. The Dutch partner will provide financial resources and technologies according to IRNA news agency and the Iranians are to undertake implementation of the projects.

* Italy's Saipem, controlled by Eni and Italian state lender fund FSI, signed MoUs in January with the Parsian Oil & Gas Development Co and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to cooperate on pipeline projects and upgrading of some refineries.

In April Saipem signed another memorandum of understanding with Iran's Razavi Oil and Gas Development to participate in the development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, according to Tasnim news agency. (Compiled by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai, Editing by William Maclean and William Hardy)